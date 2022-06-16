ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Dem redistricting group lays out broad 2022 election targets

By Zach Montellaro
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NLagu_0gCT1jVj00
Eric Holder, the NDRC’s chair, will be pushing donors and “is going to be traveling a ton to these races” to support Democratic-backed candidates, Kelly Burton, the NDRC’s president, said. | Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Democrats’ main political group focused on redistricting is expanding its scope, sketching out a midterm target list focused on countering the Trump-backed push to take over election administration offices around the country.

The National Democratic Redistricting Committee’s “2022 democracy targets,” shared first with POLITICO, includes midterm races across 17 states. In addition to state legislative and gubernatorial elections — which the group has targeted in the past, as part of its mandate to set the stage for redistricting — the NDRC plans to get involved in five secretary of state races, including in states where the chief election officer doesn’t have a direct role in the mapmaking process.



“Redistricting is part of that larger fight for democracy, and always has been,” said Kelly Burton, the NDRC’s president. “What we are seeing is that this is a moment in time where we have a really effective model that really worked on redistricting … and we need to all band together to protect against this larger threat.”

The NDRC will invest in races for secretary of state in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Ohio, along with races for governor in states where the chief executive appoints election officials, like Pennsylvania. Burton said the threat of election conspiracy theorists taking some of those offices spurred the group’s action.

“They are electing candidates that don’t believe that Biden is the [fairly elected] president of this nation,” Burton said, pointing to former Nevada state Assemblyman Jim Marchant’s victory in the GOP primary for secretary of state there on Tuesday, as well as Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano winning the GOP nomination for governor of his state last month.

The NDRC will also be heavily involved in races that align with the group’s focus on redistricting, including state legislative chambers and, increasingly, state Supreme Courts, which have decided several maps this cycle.


Eric Holder, the NDRC’s chair, will be pushing donors and “is going to be traveling a ton to these races” to support Democratic-backed candidates, Burton said.

The group’s initial target list does not include which specific legislative seats it will play in, nor how much money it plans to spend in individual states, let alone races.

“We’re taking the next couple of summer months to fully assess where we can fit into the landscape, based on what we have on the target list,” said Garrett Arwa, the group’s interim executive director.

But he said the organization has plans for a “seven figure” investment in the battlefield and, at a minimum, is prepared to endorse candidates across its target states and plug them to a network of both donors and grassroot supporters. Arwa said the group had 44,000 “action takers” — people who attended a NDRC training, went to a hearing or engaged with lawmakers — from the redistricting process that they plan on drawing on for November.

Arwa acknowledged that not every one of these targets, particularly state legislative chambers, are ones that Democrats could realistically flip come November. But the group wants to work on long-term paths toward blocking GOP supermajorities or taking control in some states.

“Some of these fights are immediate,” Arwa said, “and some of these fights are long term and existential. We have to make the investment, not only every cycle, but every year to make sure we're prepared for the redistricting fights in the future.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Georgia election results: Trump foe Brian Kemp wins primary as Herschel Walker secures GOP Senate nom

Key primaries in several US states today saw high-profile Republican candidates facing off against each other and in some cases trying to triumph over rivals endorsed by Donald Trump.In Georgia, incumbent Governor Brian Kemp won a decisive victory over his main challenger, Trump endorsee David Perdue, whose campaign failed to catch fire despite the ex-president’s interventions. Mr Trump’s former deputy, Mike Pence, campaigned for Mr Kemp.The state’s GOP senate primary saw the nomination of controversial ex-footballer Herschel Walker, a very popular grassroots figure coaxed into the race by Trump himself whose sometimes erratic behaviour, business dealings and history of...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Nevada State
The Independent

Voices: Kyrsten Sinema is about to either change America’s gun laws or fail spectacularly

Almost as soon as the shooting in Uvalde hit the news, Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s statement of sadness was met with a storm of people pointing out her support for the filibuster. (One of those voices was Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego, who spoke with The Independent last year about potentially running against her in 2024). But now, Sinema is part of a quartet – also featuring fellow Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Republicans Thom Tillis of North Carolina and John Cornyn of Texas – who are trying to find a bipartisan agreement on gun safety. Considering America woke up...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Marchant
Person
Eric Holder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Supreme Courts#Democrats#Ndrc#Democratic#Angerer Getty Images
The Associated Press

Arizona county didn’t accept 18K ballots after 2020 election day

CLAIM: A document dated Nov. 4, 2020, shows that election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, wrongfully accepted 18,000 ballots after election day in 2020. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. A form used by Maricopa County election officials is being misrepresented as proof that the ballots were accepted after election day. The form is actually a receipt that confirms when early ballots in unopened envelopes — received prior to the deadline on election day — were handed off to a private vendor to be scanned, a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Elections Department told The Associated Press. The CEO of the vendor, Runbeck Election Services, also confirmed the form’s purpose.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Daily Mail

Anonymous White House official admits Biden aides are 'tapped out' after a long few years as president faces a shakeup of staff before the midterms

White House aides are leaving the administration before the fall midterms as one top official said that many staffers are simply 'tapped out.'. The Hill Newspaper reported Thursday on the burnout being felt inside 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., as President Joe Biden has had to deal with a pandemic, a war, rising inflation, a baby formula shortage, among other things, after 17 months in office, and for some staff, a year or more on the campaign trail.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Michigan State Police gets warrants to seize voting machines and election records in investigation into whether Trump allies gained access to ballot boxes

State police in Michigan have obtained warrants to seize voting equipment and election-related records in at least three towns and one county in the past six weeks, police records show, widening the largest known investigation into unauthorized attempts by allies of former President Donald Trump to access voting systems. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
226K+
Followers
13K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy