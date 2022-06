COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — The search continues for a man still missing after a boat overturned on Lake Lavon yesterday evening. Two of the missing occupants were found deceased earlier today. Only one appears to have survived. The Collin County Sheriff's Office said that on Saturday, June 18, 2022, deputies responded to a boater in distress near Brockdale Park on Lake Lavon.At about 8:45 p.m., a strong storm crossed the lake and caused a small boat occupied by four men to overturn.One of the occupants was able to hold onto a tree and call 911. Game Wardens on...

