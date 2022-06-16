LGBTQ+ businesses call on Liquor Commission to address concerns in discrimination suit

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said they had arrested State Rep. Matthew LoPresti for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant on Thursday. According to police, LoPresti was arrested at around 11:45 p.m. By the next morning he was released after posting $500 bail at around 3:50 a.m. LoPresti said he is […]

