ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

LGBTQ+ businesses call on Liquor Commission to address concerns in discrimination suit

hawaiinewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaui Police Chief defends himself after survey reveals unfavorable opinions within MPD. SHOPO says they hope the survey will serve as a tool for the chief so he can...

www.hawaiinewsnow.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

During Pride Month, governor signs trio of bills expanding LGBTQ rights

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Hawaii marks Pride Month, Gov. David Ige signed into law Thursday three bills centered on expanding rights for Hawaii’s LGBTQ community, including a new law on gender-affirming treatment. The governor joined lawmakers and community advocates for a bill signing ceremony at Bishop Museum. One of...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Leading Lt. Governor candidates face off in debate

HONOLULU (KITV)- As the countdown to Hawaii's primary continues, things are starting to heat up. On Friday, the four leading democratic candidates for Lt Governor faced off for the first time at a in-person forum. Overall they were all friendly toward each other, which makes a lot of sense seeing...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

SHOPO leaders to be placed on restrictive duty following extortion claims

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two high-ranking officials with the Hawaii police officers union will be placed on restrictive duty in connection with an extortion investigation from an incident in January 2022, Honolulu Police officials confirm. State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers (SHOPO) Union President Robert Cavaco and Vice President Stephen...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honolulu, HI
Society
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Government
Local
Hawaii Society
Local
Hawaii Government
KITV.com

Historic LGBTQ+ bills signed into law by Governor Ige

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Governor David Ige signed three bills into law today that protect the rights of the LGBTQ+ communities in Hawaii. The historic bill signing event took place at Bishop Museum. Several representatives of Hawaii's LGBTQ community were on hand for the bill signing ceremony today. Two of the bills address insurance coverage for gender affirming treatments and jury participation for the LGBTQ community. The third measure establishes the Hawaii LGBTQ+ Commission.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

After CDC green light, kids under 5 are now eligible for a COVID shot

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Pfizer’s and Moderna’s COVID vaccine receiving CDC approval for younger children, vaccination sites and healthcare providers are preparing for the rollout. The Hawaii Department of Health on Saturday said 27,500 doses are expected to arrive in Hawaii as soon as next week. The low-dose...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Maui police officers fear 'public safety crisis' may be near amid staff shortage, potential mass exodus

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Due to working conditions that are reportedly driving officers out of the force, Maui police fear a public safety crisis could be near. On Tuesday, the Hawaii police union released results from an independent survey, which indicate more than a third of officers at the Maui Police Department plan to quit within the next two years.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duke Aiona
KHON2

Hawaii legislative member arrested for DUI

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said they had arrested State Rep. Matthew  LoPresti for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant on Thursday. According to police, LoPresti was arrested at around 11:45 p.m. By the next morning he was released after posting $500 bail at around 3:50 a.m. LoPresti said he is […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Community leaders gather to celebrate 124 years of Philippine independence

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of Filipino community leaders and supporters gathered at the Hilton Hawaiian Village on Saturday night for an important anniversary. Gov. David Ige and Philippine Consul General Emil Fernandez joined special guests from various sectors of society to mark the Philippines’ independence from Spain on June 12, 1898.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Liquor Commission#Maui Police#Mpd Shopo#Gop#Republican#Hawaiian Airlines
hawaiinewsnow.com

First female chef from Hawaii wins coveted James Beard award

According to the victim, the 25-year-old suspect wasn’t wearing anything but a t-shirt. Ex-City Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro pleads not guilty following arrest in sprawling corruption probe. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. His alleged co-conspirators include a high-powered businessman, Dennis Mitsunaga, and members of his firm. Honolulu police chief Arthur...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Society
bigislandvideonews.com

Repair Update On Four Hamakua Coast Bridges

(BIVN) – Emergency repairs to Kolekole Bridge are wrapping up this month, state officials say, while plans are in place to rehabilitate other bridges on the Hāmākua Coast. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation on Friday announced that Kolekole Bridge on Highway 19 will be returned to the unposted limit of 40 tons in late July 2022. “The emergency work included welding steel supports and members, and installation of new end terminals,” a Hawaiʻi DOT news release stated. “Future work in the form of permanent repairs and lead remediation at Kolekole/Paheehee Bridge is estimated at $65 million and slated to begin in Spring 2024.”
HAKALAU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy