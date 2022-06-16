LGBTQ+ businesses call on Liquor Commission to address concerns in discrimination suit

(BIVN) – Emergency repairs to Kolekole Bridge are wrapping up this month, state officials say, while plans are in place to rehabilitate other bridges on the Hāmākua Coast. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation on Friday announced that Kolekole Bridge on Highway 19 will be returned to the unposted limit of 40 tons in late July 2022. “The emergency work included welding steel supports and members, and installation of new end terminals,” a Hawaiʻi DOT news release stated. “Future work in the form of permanent repairs and lead remediation at Kolekole/Paheehee Bridge is estimated at $65 million and slated to begin in Spring 2024.”
