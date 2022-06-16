ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Need new running sunglasses? I tried the SunGod Ultras and they are awesome

By Matt Kollat
T3
T3
 5 days ago

The weather is pretty sunny here in the UK, which shouldn't be all that surprising in June, but in reality, it's unusual to see the sun for more than a few minutes a day, even during summer. If you're a runner, you'll both enjoy and loathe the shining orb in the sky; running in good weather is more fun, but it's not great if you have to squint for the whole session.

Enter: running sunglasses. These lightweight sunnies can not only effectively shield your eyes from the harmful rays of the midday sun but also provide extra clarity thanks to their specialised lenses. And of all the running sunglasses you can have, you should try the SunGod Ultras because they are fantastic.

Not surprisingly, I've been inundated with performance sunglasses recently; many brands are pushing their products now for all the right reasons. Of the sunnies I've tried in the last few weeks, the ones that stood out the most were the SunGod Ultras and the Oakley Re: SubZero .

Of the two, the SunGod Ultras stand out from a sustainability point of view thanks to their Infinite 100% Recycled Frame. SunGod claims that its Inifinity frames have seven times less environmental impact than frames made of virgin plastic. Best of all, Ultras with Infinity frames cost the same as their virgin plastic counterparts.

Don't get me wrong: I'm not saying you're going to save the planet by wearing the SunGod Ultras, but if you must buy new sunnies, getting them might reduce the environmental impact. Every little helps, ya' know.

It's not just the frame that's worth some attention; the Ultras' lenses are equally as impressive. These are triple-layered, scratch-resistant 8KO Nylon Lenses – lighter than "industry standard" polycarbonate and provide better visibility. The lenses are also hydroleophobic, a weird word for 'water and oil repellent'. Of course, the Ultras' deliver 100% UV protection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JfR7o_0gCSzXpp00

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Most importantly, the sunnies are light: the whole thing weighs 26 grams. This means the Ultras will sit on your nose and won't bob up and down as you run – they certainly didn't move on my nose when I ran with them.

Interested? Head over the SunGod and check the Ultras out yourself; they sell for $185/£130. Not cheap, but nothing in life worth having will ever come cheap. On the bright side, SunGod offers next-day delivery on all orders before 3 pm, ideal for people looking for some sunnies ahead of the heatwave!

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

The Healthy-Cooking Secrets of Miami’s Premier Soul Food Chef

Soul food has long been known for its ability to make ingredients like pork intestines and turkey necks delicious (and in many cases, even more delicious than the luxury cuts white enslavers would have once kept for themselves). But at Miami’s Soulfly Chicken, the role of soul has moved well beyond its origins. With his food truck, chef Troy Tingling seeks to make soul food accessible and appealing to modern Miamians, no matter their dietary needs or restrictions.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day tech deals 2022: Dates and best early offers on Garmin, Philips smart bulbs and more

Like the changing of the tides or the phases of the moon, Amazon Prime Day is one of life’s few certainties. The annual two-day shopping bonanza takes place on 12 and 13 July in 2022, with early deals starting today.Amazon is promising 50 per cent off some top brands during the sale. As tech is always a particularly big hit on Amazon Prime Day, we expect to see huge savings on everything from TVs, laptops and smart watches to the latest phones, tablets, and those cute little robot vacuums that whizz around the place cheerfully sucking up dust.Gadgets aren’t all...
ELECTRONICS
T3

T3

182
Followers
440
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy