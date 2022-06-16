Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How North Dakota Stacks Up
An estimated 221,768,203 Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or 67.8% of the U.S. population.
Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In North Dakota, 56.1% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average.
Lower than average vaccination rates in North Dakota appear to be attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance among residents. As of June 14, North Dakota has received about 1,446,000 vaccinations and administered about 77.8% of those doses.
Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 246,544 confirmed cases of the virus in North Dakota as of June 14 -- or 32,437 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 25,856 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.
All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of June 14, 2022.
These are all the counties in North Dakota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Place
|Share of pop. fully vaccinated
|Fully vaccinated residents
|Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
|1
|Rhode Island
|83.7%
|885,261
|35,731
|2
|Vermont
|81.5%
|510,580
|19,884
|3
|Maine
|80.6%
|1,079,270
|19,882
|4
|Connecticut
|79.8%
|2,850,641
|22,850
|5
|Massachusetts
|79.7%
|5,501,238
|27,443
|6
|Hawaii
|78.5%
|1,115,699
|19,963
|7
|Washington D.C.
|78.2%
|535,093
|22,323
|8
|New York
|77.3%
|15,099,554
|28,178
|9
|Maryland
|76.4%
|4,613,734
|18,357
|10
|New Jersey
|76.1%
|6,776,430
|27,362
|11
|Virginia
|74.0%
|6,304,974
|21,377
|12
|Washington
|73.8%
|5,564,328
|21,376
|13
|California
|72.7%
|28,744,605
|24,713
|14
|New Mexico
|71.9%
|1,506,185
|26,003
|15
|Colorado
|71.5%
|4,073,592
|26,062
|16
|New Hampshire
|71.5%
|969,564
|24,204
|17
|Oregon
|70.6%
|2,957,344
|18,640
|18
|Delaware
|70.4%
|680,829
|28,976
|19
|Minnesota
|70.0%
|3,926,029
|27,216
|20
|Pennsylvania
|69.3%
|8,875,621
|23,118
|21
|Illinois
|68.6%
|8,744,416
|26,316
|22
|Florida
|68.1%
|14,497,198
|29,568
|23
|Wisconsin
|66.1%
|3,842,734
|29,171
|24
|Utah
|65.5%
|2,071,788
|30,439
|25
|Nebraska
|64.1%
|1,236,837
|25,468
|26
|Arizona
|63.1%
|4,526,122
|28,966
|27
|North Carolina
|62.9%
|6,533,213
|26,961
|28
|Texas
|62.7%
|17,998,438
|24,173
|29
|South Dakota
|62.5%
|551,508
|27,354
|30
|Kansas
|62.5%
|1,819,628
|27,265
|31
|Alaska
|62.3%
|459,748
|34,637
|32
|Iowa
|62.3%
|1,966,672
|24,901
|33
|Nevada
|62.3%
|1,889,264
|24,809
|34
|Michigan
|60.5%
|6,048,034
|25,669
|35
|Ohio
|58.7%
|6,862,714
|23,944
|36
|South Carolina
|58.3%
|2,962,817
|29,787
|37
|Oklahoma
|58.0%
|2,287,066
|26,839
|38
|Kentucky
|57.8%
|2,580,652
|30,781
|39
|West Virginia
|57.5%
|1,039,119
|28,910
|40
|Montana
|57.5%
|611,151
|26,449
|41
|Idaho
|56.8%
|996,054
|25,962
|42
|Missouri
|56.6%
|3,470,074
|24,056
|43
|North Dakota
|56.1%
|426,059
|32,437
|44
|Georgia
|55.8%
|5,866,046
|24,610
|45
|Indiana
|55.7%
|3,725,817
|26,114
|46
|Tennessee
|55.4%
|3,749,264
|30,734
|47
|Arkansas
|55.0%
|1,657,463
|28,210
|48
|Louisiana
|53.7%
|2,502,287
|25,839
|49
|Mississippi
|52.0%
|1,553,049
|27,288
|50
|Alabama
|51.7%
|2,526,178
|27,176
|51
|Wyoming
|51.3%
|296,557
|27,644
