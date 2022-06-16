ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Connecticut Stacks Up

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gCSzUBe00 An estimated 221,768,203 Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or 67.8% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Connecticut, 79.8% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average.

Though Connecticut is doing a better job vaccinating its population than other states, there are still significant quantities of the vaccine sitting idle. As of June 14, Connecticut has received about 9,157,900 vaccinations and administered about 85.4% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 816,356 confirmed cases of the virus in Connecticut as of June 14 -- or 22,850 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 25,856 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of June 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in Connecticut where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Place Share of pop. fully vaccinated Fully vaccinated residents Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
1 Rhode Island 83.7% 885,261 35,731
2 Vermont 81.5% 510,580 19,884
3 Maine 80.6% 1,079,270 19,882
4 Connecticut 79.8% 2,850,641 22,850
5 Massachusetts 79.7% 5,501,238 27,443
6 Hawaii 78.5% 1,115,699 19,963
7 Washington D.C. 78.2% 535,093 22,323
8 New York 77.3% 15,099,554 28,178
9 Maryland 76.4% 4,613,734 18,357
10 New Jersey 76.1% 6,776,430 27,362
11 Virginia 74.0% 6,304,974 21,377
12 Washington 73.8% 5,564,328 21,376
13 California 72.7% 28,744,605 24,713
14 New Mexico 71.9% 1,506,185 26,003
15 Colorado 71.5% 4,073,592 26,062
16 New Hampshire 71.5% 969,564 24,204
17 Oregon 70.6% 2,957,344 18,640
18 Delaware 70.4% 680,829 28,976
19 Minnesota 70.0% 3,926,029 27,216
20 Pennsylvania 69.3% 8,875,621 23,118
21 Illinois 68.6% 8,744,416 26,316
22 Florida 68.1% 14,497,198 29,568
23 Wisconsin 66.1% 3,842,734 29,171
24 Utah 65.5% 2,071,788 30,439
25 Nebraska 64.1% 1,236,837 25,468
26 Arizona 63.1% 4,526,122 28,966
27 North Carolina 62.9% 6,533,213 26,961
28 Texas 62.7% 17,998,438 24,173
29 South Dakota 62.5% 551,508 27,354
30 Kansas 62.5% 1,819,628 27,265
31 Alaska 62.3% 459,748 34,637
32 Iowa 62.3% 1,966,672 24,901
33 Nevada 62.3% 1,889,264 24,809
34 Michigan 60.5% 6,048,034 25,669
35 Ohio 58.7% 6,862,714 23,944
36 South Carolina 58.3% 2,962,817 29,787
37 Oklahoma 58.0% 2,287,066 26,839
38 Kentucky 57.8% 2,580,652 30,781
39 West Virginia 57.5% 1,039,119 28,910
40 Montana 57.5% 611,151 26,449
41 Idaho 56.8% 996,054 25,962
42 Missouri 56.6% 3,470,074 24,056
43 North Dakota 56.1% 426,059 32,437
44 Georgia 55.8% 5,866,046 24,610
45 Indiana 55.7% 3,725,817 26,114
46 Tennessee 55.4% 3,749,264 30,734
47 Arkansas 55.0% 1,657,463 28,210
48 Louisiana 53.7% 2,502,287 25,839
49 Mississippi 52.0% 1,553,049 27,288
50 Alabama 51.7% 2,526,178 27,176
51 Wyoming 51.3% 296,557 27,644

