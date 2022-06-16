ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, MA

Marshfield's Yup Sup paddleboards a shop of positivity

By Zack Green
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

MARSHFIELD - No matter what time of year it is, summer vibes are always high at Yup Sup paddleboards shop in Marshfield, even if the idea for the store was conceived on a ski slope.

"I had been on the board of a snowboard company and that brand thrived on the word 'no', like 'No we're not going to do that,'" owner Christine Perkett told WBZ-TV.

So, she flipped the script and Yup Sup became a company of positivity.

Their OG boards were the first to be rented and sold during the pandemic. That business plan was working well, but it felt like they were paddling upstream.

"I was originally going to trailer them around and rent them for the next year, which is a lot of work," Perkett said.

She was trolling the water off Humarock Beach in 2020 when the owners of her marina said a small building was opening up on the water.

"I wasn't really looking for retail space," Perkett said and the idea was docked until the marina owners spun back around. "They said, 'We'll make you a deal. We'll build a dock."

That dock bridged her paddleboard company with her creative vision.

"It opened up a whole new experience for me," she said.

There's no doubt that anyone who comes to this waterside boutique will paddle away with a smile.

For more information, visit their website .

