Top 5 concert picks for Sarasota-Bradenton-Charlotte: June 16-22

Jose Ramirez Band

After playing Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe last week, blues guitarist and singer-songwriter Jose Ramirez will visit fellow Sarasota County venue Englewoods on Dearborn, as he continues to tour around this year's "Major League Blues." The full-length, his first for esteemed Chicago label Delmark Records, has him joined by The Delmark All-Star Band featuring late blues great Jimmy Johnson and is the follow-up to 2020's "Here I Come," which earned Ramirez a Best Emerging Artist Album Blues Music Award nomination. Ramirez started performing in his native Costa Rica before relocating to the U.S., spending a stint as guitarist in the formerly Bradenton-based blues singer Lauren Mitchell's band. 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16; Englewoods on Dearborn, 362 W. Dearborn St., Englewood; $7; 941-475-7501; englewoodsondearborn.com

Ticket Newsletter:Sign up to receive restaurant news and reviews plus info on things to do every Friday

John Ford

Cincinnati singer-songwriter John Ford is set to visit several local venues this week, as he continues to tour the Sarasota-Manatee area. Ford describes his sound as a blend of the blues of the 1920s and 1930s, Robert Johnson and Son House, a bit of 1940s country and a pinch of gospel rhythm. 6 p.m. Thursday; Cottonmouth Southern Soul Kitchen, 1114 12th St. W., Bradenton; 941-243-3735; facebook.com/cottonmouthsoul; 7 p.m. Friday; Troll Music, 628 E. Venice Ave., Venice; 941-484-8765; trollmusic.com; Noon Saturday; Stottlemyer's Smokehouse, 19 E. Road, Sarasota; 941-312-5969; stottlemyerssmokehouse.com; 5:30 p.m. Sunday; Cortez Clam Factory, 10104 Cortez Road W., Bradenton; 941-798-9898; clamfactory.com

David Nail

Joyland, a top spot to hear country music locally, will host a concert by a national name in the genre, the Grammy-nominated David Nail. The musician made his studio album debut with 2009's "I'm About to Come Alive," featuring the Kenny Chesney co-written track "Turning Home" that earned Nail a Best Male Country Vocal Performance Grammy nomination, which he followed with No. 1 country airplay hits "Whatever She's Got" and "Let It Rain" featuring Sarah Buxton. In recent years, Nail has released EPs such as last year's "Bootheel 2021" and fronted the group David Nail and The Well Ravens. 9 p.m. Friday; Joyland, 8341 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota; $25 ages 21 and up, $35 ages 18-20; 941-210-4110; joylandsarasota.com

Cole Hazlitt Latin Jazz Band with Frankie Pineiro

Jazz Club of Sarasota's Monday Night Jazz Cabaret series, held in Florida Studio Theatre's John C. Court Cabaret, continues with Cole Hazlitt Latin Jazz Band with Frankie Pineiro. Hazlitt is a Tampa Bay-born, now New York-based vibraphonist who was also a drummer for the Latin Grammy-nominated Manhattan School of Music Afro-Cuban Jazz ensemble, while Pineiro is a conga player and host of WSLR's Afro-Cuban Jazz Edition. They'll be joined by Anthony Aldissi (piano), Andy Fonet (timbales) and Mauricio Rodriguez (bass.) 6:30 p.m. doors, dinner/drinks, 7:30 p.m. show Monday; John C. Court Cabaret, 1265 First St., Sarasota; $34-$39; jazzclubsarasota.org

Caroline Shaw and Gabriel Kahane

Sarasota Music Festival's lineup of events this year includes this concert featuring Caroline Shaw and Gabriel Kahane, two of today's most exciting composers. The youngest Pulitzer Prize for Music recipient for "Partita for 8 Voices" and a three-time Grammy winner, most recently for last year's "Narrow Sea," Shaw has also collaborated with stars Kanye West and Rosalía, and composed music for films such as this year's "The Sky is Everywhere." Kahane, meanwhile, has collaborated with indie artists including Sufjan Stevens and Andrew Bird and released acclaimed albums such as this year's "Magnificent Bird" and 2018's "Book of Travelers." 7:30 p.m. Tuesday; Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; $15-$22; sarasotaorchestra.org/festival

If you would like to be considered for this story, please email ticket@heraldtribune.com with your event information at least 10 days before our Thursday publication date. Show schedules are subject to change; check with venues in advance to confirm or for questions on COVID-19 protocols.

Email entertainment reporter Jimmy Geurts at jimmy.geurts@heraldtribune.com. Support local journalism by subscribing.