ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Top 5 concert picks for Sarasota-Bradenton-Charlotte: June 16-22

By Jimmy Geurts, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3syhw7_0gCSzFBz00

Jose Ramirez Band

After playing Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe last week, blues guitarist and singer-songwriter Jose Ramirez will visit fellow Sarasota County venue Englewoods on Dearborn, as he continues to tour around this year's "Major League Blues." The full-length, his first for esteemed Chicago label Delmark Records, has him joined by The Delmark All-Star Band featuring late blues great Jimmy Johnson and is the follow-up to 2020's "Here I Come," which earned Ramirez a Best Emerging Artist Album Blues Music Award nomination. Ramirez started performing in his native Costa Rica before relocating to the U.S., spending a stint as guitarist in the formerly Bradenton-based blues singer Lauren Mitchell's band. 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16; Englewoods on Dearborn, 362 W. Dearborn St., Englewood; $7; 941-475-7501; englewoodsondearborn.com

Ticket Newsletter:Sign up to receive restaurant news and reviews plus info on things to do every Friday

John Ford

Cincinnati singer-songwriter John Ford is set to visit several local venues this week, as he continues to tour the Sarasota-Manatee area. Ford describes his sound as a blend of the blues of the 1920s and 1930s, Robert Johnson and Son House, a bit of 1940s country and a pinch of gospel rhythm. 6 p.m. Thursday; Cottonmouth Southern Soul Kitchen, 1114 12th St. W., Bradenton; 941-243-3735; facebook.com/cottonmouthsoul; 7 p.m. Friday; Troll Music, 628 E. Venice Ave., Venice; 941-484-8765; trollmusic.com; Noon Saturday; Stottlemyer's Smokehouse, 19 E. Road, Sarasota; 941-312-5969; stottlemyerssmokehouse.com; 5:30 p.m. Sunday; Cortez Clam Factory, 10104 Cortez Road W., Bradenton; 941-798-9898; clamfactory.com

David Nail

Joyland, a top spot to hear country music locally, will host a concert by a national name in the genre, the Grammy-nominated David Nail. The musician made his studio album debut with 2009's "I'm About to Come Alive," featuring the Kenny Chesney co-written track "Turning Home" that earned Nail a Best Male Country Vocal Performance Grammy nomination, which he followed with No. 1 country airplay hits "Whatever She's Got" and "Let It Rain" featuring Sarah Buxton. In recent years, Nail has released EPs such as last year's "Bootheel 2021" and fronted the group David Nail and The Well Ravens. 9 p.m. Friday; Joyland, 8341 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota; $25 ages 21 and up, $35 ages 18-20; 941-210-4110; joylandsarasota.com

Cole Hazlitt Latin Jazz Band with Frankie Pineiro

Jazz Club of Sarasota's Monday Night Jazz Cabaret series, held in Florida Studio Theatre's John C. Court Cabaret, continues with Cole Hazlitt Latin Jazz Band with Frankie Pineiro. Hazlitt is a Tampa Bay-born, now New York-based vibraphonist who was also a drummer for the Latin Grammy-nominated Manhattan School of Music Afro-Cuban Jazz ensemble, while Pineiro is a conga player and host of WSLR's Afro-Cuban Jazz Edition. They'll be joined by Anthony Aldissi (piano), Andy Fonet (timbales) and Mauricio Rodriguez (bass.) 6:30 p.m. doors, dinner/drinks, 7:30 p.m. show Monday; John C. Court Cabaret, 1265 First St., Sarasota; $34-$39; jazzclubsarasota.org

Caroline Shaw and Gabriel Kahane

Sarasota Music Festival's lineup of events this year includes this concert featuring Caroline Shaw and Gabriel Kahane, two of today's most exciting composers. The youngest Pulitzer Prize for Music recipient for "Partita for 8 Voices" and a three-time Grammy winner, most recently for last year's "Narrow Sea," Shaw has also collaborated with stars Kanye West and Rosalía, and composed music for films such as this year's "The Sky is Everywhere." Kahane, meanwhile, has collaborated with indie artists including Sufjan Stevens and Andrew Bird and released acclaimed albums such as this year's "Magnificent Bird" and 2018's "Book of Travelers." 7:30 p.m. Tuesday; Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; $15-$22; sarasotaorchestra.org/festival

If you would like to be considered for this story, please email ticket@heraldtribune.com with your event information at least 10 days before our Thursday publication date. Show schedules are subject to change; check with venues in advance to confirm or for questions on COVID-19 protocols.

Email entertainment reporter Jimmy Geurts at jimmy.geurts@heraldtribune.com. Support local journalism by subscribing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Vintage Pinellas: Tom Reese and the Beaux Arts Gallery

Tom Reese told the author of On the Road to hit the road. Legendary beat novelist Jack Kerouac, living out the last alcoholic years of his life in mid-1960s St. Petersburg, was known to frequent the Beaux Arts Gallery and Coffeehouse, the ramshackle bohemian outpost Reese operated next to the north-south railroad tracks in Pinellas Park.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Arts and Crafts in Venice

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice, Fl will be hosting its 29th annual downtown craft festival today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event is free admission and is in Sarasota County. This event will contain some of the nation’s best crafters along West Venice Avenue, a popular street in downtown Venice.
VENICE, FL
SuncoastPost

July 3rd Fireworks Show Reunites Friends, Family, Community

Independence Day brings together family, friends and fireworks, and the premier fireworks display on the Suncoast brings them together better than ever. NBP Fireworks On The Lake Driven By Sunset Automotive Group returns for 2022. The in-person celebration July 3 at Nathan Benderson Park will be followed by a one-hour TV special July 4 on WWSB ABC 7.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Entertainment
State
Florida State
Bradenton, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
Sarasota County, FL
Entertainment
City
Englewood, FL
County
Sarasota County, FL
City
Bradenton, FL
srqmagazine.com

Happy National Go Fishing Day!

Celebrate National Go Fishing Day with local fisherman Nathan Meschelle in Bradenton's very own Cortez Village. Celebrate the sprit of our hometown with SRQ Magazine. Published 10x a year, SRQ Magazine captures the people, tastes, culture, boutiques and philanthropic hearts of Sarasota, Bradenton Area and the Barrier Islands on the West Coast of Florida. We invite you to experience living and loving local-in print and online. Welcome to the SRQ family!
BRADENTON, FL
thegabber.com

Live Music on Pinellas Beaches June 17-20

Friday, June 17: Reverend Billy C. Wirtz, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 18: Chris Keller, 3 p.m.; Rob Pieniak, 7 p.m. Sunday, June 19: A Traveling Gentleman, 3 p.m. Monday, June 20: Florida Folk Show, 5:30 p.m. St. Pete Beach. Chill Restaurant and Bar. 357 Corey Ave. Thursday, June 16: Farley...
GULFPORT, FL
thatssotampa.com

West Coast sensation Fatburger is opening a restaurant in Tampa

The name Fatburger says it all. A California-based restaurant renowned for its hearty burgers is expanding with a 4-store franchise development deal in Tampa in partnership with Whole Factor Inc. The Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express Tampa locations are set to open over the next three years. Whole Factor Inc. is also currently developing ten Fatburger and Buffalo’s stores in Orlando with the first location scheduled to open near the end of 2022. That’s a huge Florida expansion for the West Coast brand.
TAMPA, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Gulfport, FL

Nestled along the west coast of Florida, Gulfport is a city with easy access to the beautiful Tampa Bay and its pristine beaches. From 1868, the city underwent several name revisions until it settled on Gulfport in 1910 to incorporate it with the famous Gulf Casino. Gulfport features a mix...
GULFPORT, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Sufjan Stevens
Person
David Nail
Person
Caroline Shaw
Person
Sarah Buxton
Katie Cherrix

Four Unique Bars in Tampa, Florida

Tampa is a unique, lively city with plenty of things to see and do. Ybor City is the central hub of nightlife in Tampa, and you'll find locally owned bars, clubs, and lounges in all parts of the city. Here are four unique bars in Tampa you'll want to go to every weekend.
Lakeland Gazette

Fatburger coming to Central Florida

A new California burger chain is coming to Tampa. Fatburger, along with its sister company, Buffalo’s Express, announced it will open its first Florida restaurant by the end of the year. The first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles more than 70 years ago. Erin Mandzik, Director of Corporate Communications,...
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Ringo Starr postpones Ruth Eckerd Hall concert

CLEARWATER — As if anyone needed a reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t gone away, Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band announced that two members of the band have tested positive for COVID. The news was released June 11, along with a notification that the remaining 12...
CLEARWATER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Concert#Blues Music Award#Delmark Records#W Dearborn St#Ford#House#Troll Music
floridaweekly.com

Friday night flea market with a social twist opens in Punta Gorda

While doing research for my book “Century: A People’s History of Charlotte County,” I noticed the decline and fall of businesses in Punta Gorda’s Black community. Sonja Wright, author of “Down the Street” and “Precious Memories,” created for me maps of the Black business district in the 1920s and the pre-integration era. All of the businesses are gone.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Cool Off at These Seven Fantastic Splash Parks

It’s hot, the days are long and the kids are out of school. We’ve got seven great places to let off steam. Yes, it’s hot out there, and the kids are cranky sitting indoors in the air conditioning. Why not take a trip to a splash pad? We found seven parks—two are new!—from tiny to gargantuan so everyone can beat the heat. So grab the kids, pack some towels and have some water fun. Make sure to check park websites for rules on approved swimwear (swim diapers are a must if your child is not potty trained) and safety.
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
cltampa.com

20 essential suburban restaurants in Tampa Bay you should've tried by now

These spots aren't located in the heart of the city, but they still have our heart. Along with subdivisions, Tampa Bay's suburbs offer a wide variety of food options. If you're looking for American classics, the neighborhoods surrounding local metros are home to BBQ shacks, sports taverns and live-music-jamming country bars. If you're craving something from overseas, we've got a taste of Italy's pasta, a Russian grandma's dessert and authentic German beer, too.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Mall outparcel in Tampa sells; has the mall itself been sold?

Citrus Park Plaza, an outparcel of Citrus Park Town Center in Tampa, has been sold for $5.65 million as evidence mounts that the main property itself may have changed hands. The 13,000-square-foot Citrus Park Plaza went to an undisclosed buyer. The center itself, which doesn’t have an anchor, was 100% occupied at the time of the sale.
TAMPA, FL
franchising.com

Altitude Trampoline Park Vaults into Bradenton with Latest Signed Agreement

Indoor Entertainment Park Concept Inks Franchise Agreement with Experienced Multi-Unit Operator for Third Location. June 16, 2022 // Franchising.com // BRADENTON, Fla. - Altitude Trampoline Park, the go-to choice for active family fun and entertainment, announced today a new signed franchise agreement to leap into Manatee County. Experienced multi-unit operator, Grady Hinchman, will introduce the energetic brand to Bradenton, further unfurling the brand’s mission to bring active fun to families planning to stay together and play together through his third location.
BRADENTON, FL
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
689K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy