Norwich has a long history with Juneteenth. How will the city celebrate in 2022?

NORWICH — As Juneteenth gains more recognition on the state and federal level, Norwich was ahead of the curve, as the first city in Connecticut to celebrate Juneteenth in 1989.

“Our goal is to have a day of celebration within the Black community and in the hope that it will help integrate the Black community within the whole community,” the late Daniel Jenkins Jr., first chairman for the event, told The Bulletin in 1989.

The holiday recognizes the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation in Galveston, Texas by Major General Gordon Granger in 1865, to ensure the last Confederate slaveholders freed their slaves. Celebrations of this day began the following year, and have spread through the country over time.

Shiela Hayes, president of the Norwich NAACP branch, said late branch president Jacqueline Owens, who was from Iowa, was the first person to introduce Juneteenth to Norwich. The celebration was more popular in the Midwest than the East Coast at the time.

Lonnie Braxton, a member of the Norwich NAACP, said Owens was instrumental in bringing the tradition to Norwich, having both the will and the historical appreciation to do so.

“She was the kind of person that comes along not once every lifetime, but every two or three lifetimes, that has the drive, the vision, the tenacity, and the resilience to stay at it to make something happen,” Braxton said.

Hayes also said Daniel Jenkins Jr.’s involvement, as he was the Norwich Police Department’s first Black sergeant and lieutenant, lent to community support in the beginning, and support has continued over the years.

Daniel Jenkins III said his dad was fascinated by the history behind the celebration, and as a police officer, Daniel Jenkins Jr. wanted to bring it to the city.

“I don’t know if he caught any resistance bringing it to the city of Norwich, but he did it anyways,” Daniel Jenkins III said.

The man who designed the Juneteenth flag lives in Norwich

Ben Haith, who is a Norwich resident and the state affiliate of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation, created the Juneteenth flag - the one used nationwide - with artist Lisa Jeanne Graf in 1997, while living in Boston.

Haith grew up in Stamford, and until the 1990s, he only heard of the holiday once in passing in the 1950s while visiting an aunt in Virginia.

He called Norwich “a leader” in celebrating Juneteenth for so long.

Mississippi-born Braxton said he celebrated Juneteenth growing up, known in his family and community as Jubilee Day. He said the holiday expanded with the national growth of the civil rights movement.

“The 60s exposed more people of color, and a majority of the population, to all these things,” Braxton said.

'Just as strong as the Taste of Italy'

During the early Juneteenth celebrations in Norwich that his father chaired, Daniel Jenkins III remembered how the meal at Howard Brown Park was a community effort, from sweet potato pies to his mother's Buffalo wings.

“It was more like a potluck; everyone would donate to have food there and support Juneteenth Day, because the cause behind it was just as strong as the Taste of Italy,” he said.

Most of Norwich’s Juneteenth celebrations over the years were marked by parades downtown and gatherings in Howard T. Brown Park until 2018. Since then, Hayes said the Norwich NAACP, working with Global City Norwich, shifted the celebration to downtown Norwich, where it will be held this year.

Norwich City Historian Dale Plummer also said the 2012 Juneteenth celebration was special for multiple reasons. One is that a replica of the Amistad, a slave ship where the slaves rebelled and eventually won their freedom from the U.S. Supreme Court, was docked in Norwich at the time.

Plummer said the Freedom Bell that resides in the David Ruggles Courtyard outside city hall was cast during Juneteenth in 2012. The Verdin Company brought a mobile foundry into the city, and workers melted bronze handed to them by local schoolchildren.

“It was a very moving thing,” Plummer said.

Remembering what Juneteenth is about

Now that Juneteenth is fully recognized federally and in Connecticut, Hayes said it’s more important for people to remember what it’s all about.

“It’s not just a festival. It’s a day of history and it’s a day of emancipation and freedom,” Hayes said. “We need to ensure we’re writing that history and we keep it alive.”

Haith, who is receiving The Daniel Jenkins Memorial Award during the flag raising Friday morning at Norwich City Hall, believes the holiday will gain international importance.

“Juneteenth will be recognized as a symbol around the world for people’s freedom,” Haith said.

Daniel Jenkins III said there needs to be more support to celebrate Juneteenth in Norwich, saying the city and other organizations need to step up. This includes educating people, especially children, about the importance of it and other cultural events in the city, and having local officials be in attendance.

“Anybody that plays a role in the growth of our city should be celebrating Juneteenth Day, right alongside every person that’s down there,” Daniel Jenkins III said.

What is Norwich doing for Juneteenth in 2022?

On Friday, there will be the Juneteenth Commemoration Program and Flag Raising at Norwich City Hall in the David Ruggles Memorial Freedom Courtyard at 10 a.m. The Daniel Jenkins Memorial Award will be presented to Ben Haith, the creator of the Juneteenth Flag, for his tireless efforts to have Juneteenth recognized federally and in Connecticut.

Pastor Adam Bowles, Ashon Avent, Erica Brannen, Janelle Posey-Green, DHW Athletics and Tiara Waters will be honored during the 1st Juneteenth Heroes and Sheroes Awards and Celebration that evening.

On Saturday, The 33rd Annual Norwich Juneteenth Festival will be held in the lot behind 241 Main St. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The celebration will feature food and retail vendors, a bounce house, live art stations, youth performers, DJs, African drumming, music, singing and dancing performances, and more.