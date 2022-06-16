ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Ethics adviser to scandal-hit UK leader Boris Johnson quits

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0gCSxqTw00

The ethics adviser to Britain's scandal-hit Prime Minister Boris Johnson has quit and accused the Conservative government of planning to flout conduct rules, weeks after a separate investigation criticized the U.K. leader for overseeing a culture of government rule-breaking.

Christopher Geidt stepped down late Wednesday as Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests, a decision the government said came as a surprise.

In a resignation letter, which was published Thursday by the government, Geidt said he was put in an “impossible and odious position” because the prime minister had asked him to advise on measures that would “risk a deliberate and purposeful breach of the Ministerial Code" that regulates government conduct.

He did not elaborate but said: “I can have no part in this.”

In a response, Johnson indicated the issue concerned tariffs imposed to protect a “crucial industry” which might “be seen to conflict with our obligations" under the World Trade Organization.

The government declined to confirm reports that the industry is steelmaking, citing “commercial sensitivity." Britain has imposed restrictions on imports of Chinese steel to protect its domestic industry.

Johnson's government kept most of the “steel safeguard” measures in place last year, overruling advice from its trade advisory body to lift some of them. Ministers are currently considering whether to extend them again.

Johnson's spokesman said “no decisions have been taken" on what to do about the tariffs.

Geidt had stayed in his job as Johnson was buffeted by allegations about his judgment and ethics, culminating in the “partygate” scandal over parties in government buildings during Britain’s coronavirus lockdowns.

Johnson was one of 83 people fined by police for attending the parties, and a civil servant’s report said the prime minister and senior officials must bear responsibility for “failures of leadership and judgment” that created a culture of rule-breaking in government.

When he was quizzed by lawmakers this week, Geidt acknowledged he felt “frustration” in his job, noting that he was appointed by the prime minister and so not “truly independent.”

The resignation of his hand-picked ethics adviser is the latest blow for Johnson. He survived a no-confidence vote by his own Conservative Party last week but was left weakened after 41% of Conservative lawmakers voted to remove him.

Johnson still faces a parliamentary ethics probe that could conclude he deliberately misled Parliament over “partygate” — traditionally a resigning offense.

No replacement has been named for Geidt. Johnson’s spokesman, Max Blain, said the prime minister was reviewing “how best to carry out” the ethics role.

Geidt’s predecessor as ethics adviser, Alex Allan, also quit, stepping down in November 2020 after the prime minister ignored his finding that a Cabinet member, Home Secretary Priti Patel, had bullied her staff and broken the ministerial code of conduct — also usually a resigning offense.

“For the prime minister to lose one adviser on ministers’ interests may be regarded as a misfortune. To lose two looks like carelessness,” said Conservative lawmaker William Wragg, a critic of Johnson.

Geidt, a former private secretary to Queen Elizabeth II, had been accused of going easy on top officials in his investigations. Last year, he cleared Johnson of breaking the ministerial code when the leader failed to disclose that a Conservative party donor had funded a pricey refurbishment of the prime minister’s official residence.

In April, he cleared Treasury chief Rishi Sunak of wrongdoing over his wife’s tax affairs and his possession of a U.S. permanent resident’s card.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Lord Geidt quits as Boris Johnson's ethics adviser

The PM's ethics adviser has quit a day after saying there was a "legitimate question" about whether Boris Johnson broke ministerial rules over Partygate. Lord Geidt did not give a reason for leaving the role he took in 2021, but said it was the "right thing" to do. His predecessor,...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Alex Allan
Person
Priti Patel
Person
William Wragg
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

Cardiff Labour MP told off over single market comments

Labour have reprimanded a frontbench MP after she told a private meeting she hoped the UK could return to the EU single market if the party formed a government. The Sun reported that shadow minister Anna McMorrin made the comments in a private meeting with party supporters. Labour policy does...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#British Royal Family#Conservative#Chinese
US News and World Report

Tunisians Protest Against Constitution Referendum as Opposition Grows

TUNIS (Reuters) -Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Tunis on Saturday in opposition to a referendum on a new constitution called by President Kais Saied that would cement his hold on power. The protest led by Abir Moussi, leader of the Free Constitutional Party, reflected growing opposition to...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ethics
Country
U.K.
BBC

Ukraine war: Boris Johnson travels to Kyiv to meet Volodymyr Zelensky

Boris Johnson has announced a training programme for Ukrainian forces he said could "change the equation" of the war. The prime minister met President Volodymyr Zelensky during a surprise trip to the nation's capital Kyiv. He pulled out of a conference of northern Tory MPs at the last minute and...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Santander Appoints Grisi as New CEO to Oversee Growth, Digital Push

MADRID (Reuters) -Spain's Santander named Hector Grisi as its new chief executive officer to oversee the bank's digital transformation and growth strategy through the global economic uncertainty that is rattling the whole industry. Former investment banker Grisi, 55, who helped make the bank's U.S. business its most profitable last year,...
BUSINESS
NME

Hans Zimmer announces 2023 UK and Ireland arena shows

Hans Zimmer has announced that he’ll be performing a series of arena shows in the UK and Ireland next year as part of his 2023 European tour – get tickets here. Following the major success of his recent tour across Europe, the award-winning composer will return to the continent for a 32-date tour that will include a pair of shows at The O2 in London before making stops in Manchester and Dublin.
MUSIC
BBC

HS2: Manchester's leaders urge rethink on overground hub plan

Manchester's leaders have appealed for the government to rethink "flawed" plans for an HS2 hub in the city. Plans for an underground hub at Manchester Piccadilly have been dropped in favour of an overground option. Ahead of a Commons debate on Monday, Manchester City Council leader Bev Craig said the...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Milton Keynes Council expresses 'deep concern' over BBC Look East merger

A council has expressed "deep concern" over plans to end the Cambridge-based version of BBC Look East. The BBC is proposing to merge the regional news programme with the version broadcast from Norwich. Milton Keynes Council said the growth in the region required "more, not less, investment in local journalism".
U.K.
Phys.org

Economic sustainability in the construction sector

Leading world markets face similar problems in creating economically and environmentally sustainable construction industries, international researchers say in a new research article. As China, the U.S., Australia and other countries struggle to maintain construction industry stability, a new assessment published in Sustainability and led by Malaysia's Universiti Teknologi Petronas Civil...
CONSTRUCTION
ABC News

ABC News

701K+
Followers
160K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy