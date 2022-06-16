Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for June 16

MACON — Plenty of veteran drivers are leading their respective points standings headed into the lastest night of racing at Macon Speedway, which will feature six divisions. The youngest of the point leaders coming into Saturday’s races is in the pro late model division. Warrensburg's Dakota Ewing is atop the standings, claiming two of the seven feature wins. Last year’s champion, Colby Sheppard, is second in points with two feature wins, while Colby Eller, Rockett Bennett and Ryan Miller complete the top five.

MACON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO