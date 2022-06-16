ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, IL

Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for June 16

Herald & Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead through the obituaries published today...

herald-review.com

Herald & Review

Watch now: Decatur celebrates Juneteenth for 28th year

DECATUR — Decatur’s African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society hosted its 28th annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday. According to AACGS Executive Director Evelyn Hood, Juneteenth is a yearly reminder to celebrate freedom for those who didn’t get the chance to in the past. The holiday commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. It dates back to June 19, 1865, when Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, and announced that the state’s enslaved African Americans were newly freed.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Lucas Wayne McFarland

May 14, 1976 - May 15, 2022. Lucas Wayne McFarland, was welcomed into Heaven on May 15, 2022, in Nanaimo, BC, Canada, at the age of 46. Luke is survived by his mother and step-father, Bev and Dirk Shelton of Decatur, IL; father, Ray McFarland of Lake Cowichan, BC; son, Elias Hedden of Decatur, IL; brother, Derrick McFarland of Nanaimo, BC; sister, Ramlah McFarland of Tahsis, BC; sister, Kaitlyn (Emitt) Grimes of Decatur, IL; brother, David Shelton of Overland Park, KS; nephew, Kayden McFarland of Nanaimo, BC; nephews; Jagger and Jax Grimes of Decatur, IL; Kylie Hedden of Decatur, IL, who was like a daughter; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Mattoon Commissioner addresses Mattoon Kiwanis

MATTOON — Mattoon Commissioner Dave Cox was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon. Cox oversees public health and safety for the city of Mattoon and he discussed ongoing safety and health concerns and although not actually his department, he answered questions about the proposed sports complex in Mattoon.
MATTOON, IL
Herald & Review

Vinnie's Barbee-Q hosting a Father's Day car show in Decatur

DECATUR — Vinnie's Barbee-Q will be hosting its 21st annual Father's Day Car Show on Sunday, June 19. It will be held at The Glass House, 2895 N. Oakland Ave. in Decatur. Registration starts at 2 p.m. and the show will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Proceeds will go toward feeding the homeless. The entry fee is $15.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: New building under construction at Decatur CAT plant

DECATUR — For the first time in 25 years, a new building is under construction at the Decatur Caterpillar Inc. facility. The 180,000 square-foot warehouse adjoins an existing 400,000 warehouse on the sprawling facility grounds on Decatur’s northeast side. Much of the new space will be used to...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Macon Speedway's veteran drivers lead others Into Saturday's races

MACON — Plenty of veteran drivers are leading their respective points standings headed into the lastest night of racing at Macon Speedway, which will feature six divisions. The youngest of the point leaders coming into Saturday’s races is in the pro late model division. Warrensburg's Dakota Ewing is atop the standings, claiming two of the seven feature wins. Last year’s champion, Colby Sheppard, is second in points with two feature wins, while Colby Eller, Rockett Bennett and Ryan Miller complete the top five.
MACON, IL

