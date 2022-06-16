Deviled strawberries are taking over dessert TikTok

Strawberries are irresistibly sweet during peak summer seasonality, but one food creator has a delightful, fresh way to elevate the fruit.

"Strawberries are in season from mid-May to early July in the eastern and midwestern northern states," Dr. Gail Nonnecke, a horticulture professor at Iowa State University and member of The North American Strawberry Growers Association, said in a statement .

So with the berries at their best, this summer is the perfect time to try a fun new way to eat them. Erica, who goes by Cook It Erica on Instagram and TikTok, shared her technique for "deviled strawberries," which are similar in concept to the savory bite-sized egg dish.

The idea is quite simple and can be made for a variety of occasions from a quick sweet treat to jazz up a dessert tray to a festive 4th of July celebration.

Slice the top off of a strawberry and cut it in half lengthwise. Partially hull out the center and fill with a frosting, whipped cream cheese or another sweet filling of your choice. Serve and enjoy.

Additional tip: Save the center parts of the strawberries to eliminate waste and add to an ice cube tray for some fruit-filled water.