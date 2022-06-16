ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
June 15 – Bianca Fisher and Heather Anderson

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBianca Fisher with the Greeley DDA and and Heather Anderson with...

95 Rock KKNN

No, That Wasn’t a Penguin Hanging Out in Colorado

Colorado is home to many different types of wildlife, ranging from massive moose to tiny mice. Some animals are more commonly seen around the Centennial State, while others remain elusive and hidden in their habitats. An animal that's not found in Colorado, however, is penguins. Yet, that didn't stop a...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Look What ‘Bar Rescue’ Did to a Colorado Restaurant

TV shows sure have been sweet on The Sweetheart City. "Restaurant Impossible," "Food Paradise," and "Bar Rescue" have all been in town recently. I think the headline might have been, 'Look What Bar Rescue DIDN'T Do to CJ's...' but I can get into that, later. I visited CJ's on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, to see how Jon Taffer and his team had changed the longtime Loveland restaurant.
LOVELAND, CO
coloradopols.com

CBS4 Denver Caught Peddling Fake News (Again)

UPDATE: It was brought to our attention that last night’s CBS4 report, which insisted on only giving “Wendy’s” first name to highlight the supposed danger, in addition to publicizing the address to “Wendy’s” home that was the whole basis of the alleged privacy concerns, actually disclosed Wendy Meritt’s name in full along with the home’s address:
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Fountain Missing From Casa Bonita Entrance

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– There’s something missing from the entrance to Casa Bonita in Lakewood. Copter4 flew over the iconic Colorado landmark and the fountain is not there. (credit: CBS) It’s part of the renovation efforts. The City of Lakewood said it is waiting to see new plans for a new fountain structure. The revamp was executed by new owners and Comedy Central’s “South Park” creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone after they purchased the property last year. Casa Bonita (credit: CBS) Since November 2021, several dozen employees have been paid to serve the community in the Denver metro area full-time. We Don’t Waste is one of five local charities where Casa Bonita chefs, servers and divers are now working full time. The other organizations include Habitat ReStores, the Action Center, Project Angel Heart and SAME Café.
LAKEWOOD, CO
denverite.com

Yes, it’s hot outside. But at least there ain’t no skeeters!

Denver summers are getting hotter and hotter. With the heat comes drier conditions and poor air quality, but in a “the glass is half full” outlook, the one thing that doesn’t come around under the ever intense blazing sun? Bugs. More specifically, pest insects. Think mosquitos, gnats,...
DENVER, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

WATCH: 700-Pound Yearling Moose Relocated from Thornton Colorado

A 700-pound yearling cow moose was caught and relocated out of Thornton, CO earlier this week following a days-long wandering trip down the Front Range. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and CPW spokesman, Jason Clay, Wildlife officials tranquilized the 2-year-old cow moose at about 8 a.m. near Todd Creek Golf Course in Thornton on Wednesday (June 8) and loaded it into a trailer for relocation to the Pike National Forest.
THORNTON, CO
denverite.com

What’s with those tall doors near Coors Field?

If you’ve ever hung out downtown, you might recognize a tall building with unusual doors at the corner of 21st and Market Streets. It’s been on Jonathan Tofel’s mind. “My kids and I drive past 2095 Market Street every day on our way to school,” he wrote to our newsroom. “My three kids keep asking me why the doors on that building are two stories tall.”
DENVER, CO
1230 ESPN

This Hidden Gem Elf-Themed Restaurant In Colorado Is So Good. You Been?

I've come across many cool-themed restaurants in my life but the theming on this particular local family-owned restaurant right here in Northern Colorado is my favorite. Weekends are usually a time when you can get together with the fam and go get some delicious breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Sometimes it's hard to find a place that everybody likes and agrees on so it can be more trouble than it's worth. We had that issue in my family until we found our new go-to spot, a local family-owned restaurant less than a mile from our home with one of the most fun themes my family has ever seen.
DACONO, CO
uwinhealth.com

Nineteen Surgeries Over Five Years. Then They Lost Their House.

It was five years of hell. What Happened: Cindy Powers was 34 when doctors discovered she had a twisted intestine, a potentially life-threatening condition that doctors told her required immediate surgery. She and her husband, Jim, were living outside Dallas at the time, where Jim had a job with a...
GREELEY, CO
KDVR.com

Lil’ Stinker blooms at Denver Botanic Gardens

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s that time once more when Denver Botanic Gardens’ favorite smelly flower is blooming. The infamous Amorphophallus titanum, or corpse flower, is located in the Tropical Conservatory of the Botanic Gardens. The flower last bloomed in 2016, with the blooming estimated to last 24 to 36 hours.
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

NoCo Area Beau Jo’s Closes Doors For Good With Zero Notice

Colorado folks love their Italian food, and Beau Jo's is an area favorite for many. Sadly, one location in the Northern Colorado area has locked up shop, for good. Who doesn't love a good pizza? Colorado has no shortage of solid pizza choices. I have all of the big four (Pizza Hut, Domino's, Blackjack, and Papa Johns), plus a local fav of mine called Bash's Pizza in Frederick, all within two miles of my house. By the way, it makes me sad being near so much pizza while being on a no-pizza lifestyle for now. I've lost over 70 lbs since March so it's worth it, but dang do I miss pizza. Especially when I learn about one of our favorite dine-in pizza spots, Beau Jo's, closing its doors for good.
LONGMONT, CO
1310kfka.com

PSD hit hard by ‘Great Resignation’

The Great Resignation is hitting the Poudre School District hard. The Coloradoan reports nearly 100 teachers, counselors, and mental health specialists have resigned between January and May of this year and another 39 retired. Resignations are 111% from 2018. According to a survey by the National Education Association, burnout and poor working conditions are just some of the reasons educators are resigning nationwide. To try to stave off departures, PSD has offered educators a 6% pay raises, higher starting salaries for new teachers, and increased time off. Despite the resignations, district officials said they’re not worried about starting off the school year fully staffed. For the full story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/
FORT COLLINS, CO

