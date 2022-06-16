ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for June 16

 3 days ago

Read through the obituaries published today...

College Station City Council approves VeoRide use in city and on A&M campus

The City of College Station officially allows the use of electric scooters, also known as electric micro-mobility devices, for residents in College Station and on the Texas A&M University campus, after the city council voted unanimously to expand its shared micro-mobility ordinance. Previously the ordinance was known as a Dockless...
Bryan barber Sonny Brown missed by community following his death

Bryan’s Ewing Brown, or Sonny to his family and friends, was known as the local barber at Sonny’s Barber Shop in Bryan. His wife, Dotty, said he is greatly missed after he died June 6 due to a massive COVID-related stroke. He was 76 years old. Dotty recalled...
Calendar for Saturday, June 18

Texas A&M’s RELLIS Campus in Bryan will host its third annual drive-in Fourth of July Fireworks & Drones Show on July 4. WTAW will broadcast music that is synced to the fireworks. The RELLIS parking lot opens at 6:30 p.m. Show starts at 9 p.m. tx.ag/driveinfireworks. Juneteenth Parade &...
Blinn College offers hands-on experience to future healthcare professionals

Middle school and incoming high school freshmen from throughout the Brazos Valley and Houston area got hands-on experience this week in a hospital setting at Blinn College’s eighth annual Health Sciences Summer Camp. The three-day camp included instruction, demonstrations and simulations in the areas of nursing, emergency medical services,...
Juneteenth celebrations continue in Bryan with parade, music

Hundreds of people lined Martin Luther King Jr. Street in Bryan on Saturday for the annual Brazos Valley African American Heritage and Cultural Society Juneteenth parade and then gathered at Sadie Thomas Park for the celebration that followed. Many people described it as a “blessing” to be at the BVAAHCS...
Bryan man arrested following shooting

A Bryan man was arrested Thursday night after being involved in an altercation which ended in a shooting, police said. Dale Pendergraft, 39, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a second degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Calendar for Friday, June 17

The College Station Noon Lions Club hosts the "I Love America" celebration on July 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum. The free family event features bounce houses, food, music, train rides, veterans groups, first responder displays and free vision screenings. Free museum admission. csnoonlions.org/events/ila2022.
Satellite library may come to Lake Walk Bryan community

The Bryan-College Station Public Library System is hoping to start a satellite neighborhood library at the Lake Walk development in Bryan with the help of the community and partnerships in the city. The satellite library would be in a vacant 2,371 square-foot building space between the POV Coffee House and...
Life father, like son: Davis family celebrates three generations of lawyers

Addison Davis officially became an attorney Friday, following in his family’s footsteps two days before Father’s Day. Davis’ father, Kyle Davis, and grandfather, Cletus “Cowboy” Davis — both attorneys — were present for the event presided by Judge Kyle Hawthorne of the 85th District Court in Bryan.
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED THURSDAY

A Houston man was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Thursday morning just after 10:00 Officers initiated a traffic stop near the 2200 block of Highway 290 East. An investigation was conducted and the driver, Larry Joseph Deshotel, 40 of Houston, was taken into custody for Tampering with a Government Record, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was booked into the Washington County Jail.
Traditions Club to host Texas Women’s Stroke Play next week

Traditions Club in Bryan will host the Texas Golf Association’s seventh Women’s Stroke Play on June 24-26. The TGA began the event in 2015. The tournament’s field of 84 players will compete over 54 holes of individual stroke play. The 30 players with the lowest handicap will compete in the championship flight, while other players have the option to join them. Those who do not will be put into other flights after 36 holes.
Texas A&M's Sam Bennett tied for 49th after three rounds at US Open

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Texas A&M senior Matt Bennett shot a third-round 4-over 74 on Saturday at the U.S. Open, finishing the day tied for 49th at The Country Club. Bennett had three bogeys on the front nine and two more on the back before draining a 24-foot putt on the 503-yard, par-4 15th for his only birdie of the day. The Madisonville native parred the final three holes to finish at 7-over 217 through 54 holes.
One Man Arrested, One Still Sought In May 20th Shooting In West Bryan

One of two men accused of shooting three people outside a Bryan home last month has been arrested. 17 year old Donald Malveaux Jr. of Bryan is held in lieu of bonds totaling $425,000 dollars for the gunfire that happened the evening of May 20th west of Midtown Park, and another aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge from last New Year’s Eve.
FIVE SENTENCED IN 21ST DISTRICT COURT

Five people pleaded guilty and were sentenced Thursday in 21st District Court by Judge Reva Towslee Corbett. 21-year-old Reginald Stewart of Bryan was sentenced to 14 years in prison on each of three counts of Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury. 36-year-old Alexis Nichole Oluwo of Houston was sentenced to...
Three Banks Notifying Local Police Of Illegal Activity Results In Arrests

A bank with branches in Bryan and College Station contacts Bryan police about forged checks. According to a BPD arrest report, an Austin man was able to cash forged checks at two branches totaling more than $6,200 dollars, then went to a third branch where he was unsuccessful. After the second check was cashed, a bank employee who had left work called 9-1-1 to report seeing the suspect near the Brazos County courthouse. The suspect told officers another man offered to pay ten percent of what he collected from the cashed checks. Officers found only $200 dollars on 45 year old Adam Sayre, who said that was all he was given by the man who gave him the forged checks. Sayre remains in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $13,000 dollars on charges of forgery, giving a false name, and resisting arrest.
Janet’s in Bremond to close after 31 years

Janet Hadley said she jokes with her husband, Jerry, their restaurant in Bremond is the couple’s first home since they spend more time there than anywhere else. But after 31 years, Janet’s restaurant will be open for the final time on Saturday. The restaurant has become known for its hamburgers, self-described as “addictive.”
Bryan doesn't care what residents want

Once again the city of Bryan leadership has shown that it has no interest in what its residents want. Remember the city of Bryan's Municipal Golf Course? When put to a vote, residents overwhelmingly made it known that they wanted the course to stay where it was. But where is the golf course now? Moved to a different location.
State reports 54 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Thursday

State health officials reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Thursday. The Department of State Health Services has reported 56,329 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020. There were 18 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley...
BRENHAM MAN SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON

A Brenham man was sentenced to life in prison yesterday (Thursday) in District Court. Larry Jackson, 49 of Brenham, was found guilty by a jury of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child and Indecency with a Child by Exposure. The punishment trial before the court was held Thursday before Judge Corbett. Jackson was sentenced to life in prison, and 20 years on Indecency with a Child.
