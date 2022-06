Tyson Fury has defended former British heavyweight champion Julius Francis after his knockout punch while working as a security guard at Boxpark Wembley. The WBC world heavyweight champion insists the 57-year-old only acted due to dealing with a man who was “cheeky, rude and getting in people’s faces”.Francis, who retired from professional boxing in 2006 and once fought Mike Tyson, acted after the man started to initiate physical contact with some of his fellow security staff.And after the man raised his hand towards Francis, a clean straight right was delivered to his chin, leaving him crumpled on the ground.Boxpark...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO