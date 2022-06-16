ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethyl Alcohol Market size to grow by USD 18.49 Bn| Evolving Opportunities with Cargill Inc. and Green Plains Inc.| Technavio

By TechNavio
 5 days ago
NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ethyl Alcohol Market by End User (automotive, food and beverages, personal care, pharmaceutical, and others) and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is...

Docking Station Market: North America to Occupy 46% Market Share | Evolving Opportunities with Acer Inc. & Apple Inc | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Docking Station Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses. The docking station market size is estimated to grow by USD 768.89 million from 2020 to 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3% as per the latest market by Technavio. 46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for docking station markets in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing smartphone user penetration will facilitate the docking station market growth in North America over the forecast period.
MARKETS
Portable Printer Market| Evolving Opportunities with BIXOLON Co. Ltd. and Brother Industries Ltd. | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Portable Printer Market size is expected to grow by USD 8.15 billion at a CAGR of 18.11% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 34% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the portable printer market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.
RETAIL
Diaper Rash Cream Market size to grow by USD 523.02 Mn | Market Research Insights highlight the increasing consumer awareness about natural baby products as Key Driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Diaper Rash Cream Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 5.42% at a CAGR of 6.91% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
MARKETS
What we pay for when we pay for a gallon of gas

Gas prices are high — all-time highs nominally, and even approaching modern records adjusted for inflation. But what are you really paying for when you put $5-a-gallon gasoline in your (non-electric) vehicle? Crude oil, mostly. "A little more than half of the price of the gasoline relates to the price of crude oil," University of Houston energy economist Ed Hirs tells WUSA9. "Now, of course, that percentage has been up a little bit here recently, as much as two-thirds of it."
TRAFFIC
24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Valneva SE VALN shares rose 83.6% to $25.18 in pre-market trading following Pfizer agreement to acquire an 8.1% stake. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV rose 44.8% to $14.48 in pre-market trading after jumping 68% on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV rose 36.7% to $0.54 in pre-market trading. Endo International plc...
STOCKS
Intelligent Automation Innovator and Leader Laiye Reinforces Its Commitment To Data Security, Completes The SOC 2 Certification

BEIJING, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laiye, a global Intelligent Automation (IA) provider, is proud and honored to announce that it has successfully achieved the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 compliance certification following an audit conducted by Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP. The SOC 2 report has...
SOFTWARE
Shop Smart Autos Launches Platform That Verifies Consumer Identity For Automotive Dealers

Plagued by bots, bad actors, and fake accounts, the internet creates havoc on verifying real people from fake. Dentity, a leading Web3 identity and verifiable credentials platform, is on a mission to make the Internet a safer place by giving consumers a private and secure way to share their personal information and control their digital identity. That mission will also provide Shop Smart Auto's dealer population true verification for its lead and data management.
TECHNOLOGY
SoniVie receives IDE approval from FDA for its Pilot study to treat Hypertension with its Renal Artery Denervation TIVUS™ technology

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ -- SoniVie, an Israeli company developing a novel proprietary Therapeutic Intra-Vascular Ultrasound System (TIVUS™) to treat a variety of hypertensive disorders, announced that on May 5th 2022 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted IDE approval for its "REDUCED1" Pilot study to treat Resistant Hypertension Patients with Renal Artery Denervation using TIVUS™, its innovative Ultra-Sound Ablation System.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Innovent and Lilly Jointly Announce the Approval of TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) by China NMPA in Combination with Chemotherapy as First-Line Treatment for Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma

SAN FRANCISCO, INDIANAPOLIS and SUZHOU, China, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune, metabolic, ophthalmology and other major diseases, and Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly", NYSE: LLY) today announced that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) in combination with cisplatin plus paclitaxel or cisplatin plus 5-fluorouracil chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of unresectable, locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC).
CANCER
