Ethyl Alcohol Market size to grow by USD 18.49 Bn| Evolving Opportunities with Cargill Inc. and Green Plains Inc.| Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Docking Station Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses. The docking station market size is estimated to grow by USD 768.89 million from 2020 to 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3% as per the latest market by Technavio. 46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for docking station markets in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing smartphone user penetration will facilitate the docking station market growth in North America over the forecast period.

MARKETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO