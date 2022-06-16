Roq.ad Raises $7M Series A Round to Ensure Digital Marketing Addressability and GDPR compliance in a Cookieless Future

The first international sponsorship and marketing report focused on European football. STAMFORD, Conn., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SponsorUnited, the leading global sports and entertainment intelligence platform, released their first international marketing and partnerships report. The 2021-22 European Football Partnerships Report is fortified by data from over 7,000 brands across more than 9,000 deals and from 10 of the top European football leagues (Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1, along with each league's corresponding second tier.) This report also contains growth and engagement insights on over 2,750 brands that created collaborative social media content.

