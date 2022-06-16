ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roq.ad Raises $7M Series A Round to Ensure Digital Marketing Addressability and GDPR compliance in a Cookieless Future

DNX Ventures, OCA Ventures, and AperiamVentures back Roq.ad to future-proof global digital marketing in the absence of third-party cookies. PALO ALTO, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roq.ad (pronounced rock-ad), the leading GDPR/CCPA-compliant, probabilistic, multi-device identity resolution provider serving Europe and North America, has just announced Series A funding from DNX...

