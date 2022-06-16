Lumigo expands its serverless observability platform to support any modern cloud application
The platform helps companies navigate the complexities of highly dynamic and distributed cloud applications with confidence. TEL AVIV, Israel, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumigo, the modern cloud application observability platform, announced today the extension of its core product to support containers and Kubernetes. Lumigo now offers complete end-to-end observability covering...www.ontownmedia.com
