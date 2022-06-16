ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumigo expands its serverless observability platform to support any modern cloud application

By Lumigo
 5 days ago
The platform helps companies navigate the complexities of highly dynamic and distributed cloud applications with confidence. TEL AVIV, Israel, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumigo, the modern cloud application observability platform, announced today the extension of its core product to support containers and Kubernetes. Lumigo now offers complete end-to-end observability covering...

