Extreme heat continues, ‘feels like’ temps climb into the 100s

ORLANDO, Fla. — We will have extreme heat in Central Florida again on Thursday.

The heat indices will range from 105 to 110 degrees this afternoon.

A heat advisory is in place for our western zone.

It will be mainly dry, with a 20% chance of a storm.

As we stay very hot and mainly dry, fires could pop up around the area.

Channel 9 will monitor the wildfire threat.

It will be very hot again on Friday.

There will be a better chance of afternoon storms this weekend.

