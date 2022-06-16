Extreme heat continues, ‘feels like’ temps climb into the 100s
ORLANDO, Fla. — We will have extreme heat in Central Florida again on Thursday.
The heat indices will range from 105 to 110 degrees this afternoon.
A heat advisory is in place for our western zone.
It will be mainly dry, with a 20% chance of a storm.
As we stay very hot and mainly dry, fires could pop up around the area.
It will be very hot again on Friday.
There will be a better chance of afternoon storms this weekend.
