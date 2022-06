Helen C. Whitehill, 86, of Titusville, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Titusville Area Hospital after a brief illness. Helen was born on Aug. 16, 1935, in Downsville, New York, to the late Lynn C. and Mary Harris Cole. She married Gary Lee Whitehill on Sept. 4, 1953. He preceded her in death on Feb. 6, 2022.

TITUSVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO