Cardi B Says Lizzo Shouldn’t Have Apologized Over “GRRRLs” Lyric: “I Would of Said SMD!”

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoey Badass isn’t the only one who wouldn’t have apologized for the accidental ableist slur dropped by Lizzo in her new single “GRRRLS.” Cardi B would not have backed down either. Speaking about the new single and unknowingly using the word “spaz” on...

thesource.com

Comments / 0

thesource.com

Chris Brown Says He Recorded 250 Songs For His Upcoming Album: “Breezy”

Chris Brown has been known for his very long albums, with Heartbreak On A Full Moon topping out at 40 songs and his follow up Indigo topping out at 30 songs. It is no secret that Breezy is a studio junkie. And in a new interview with Big Boy, Brown admitted that he recorded over 200 songs for his 10th studio album Breezy.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesource.com

J. Cole on Drake’s ‘Honestly, Nevermind’: “This Album is Phenomenal”

Drake’s new Dance album Honestly, Nevermind was in rotation across the world this weekend and has been quite polarizing. Some people love it, while the other side of the spectrum appears to be confused as to why Drake made it. Then there are some, like Drake himself, who argue those who don’t like it just don’t get it. You can find J. Cole on the support side.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Tom Brady Calls Pusha T’s ‘It’s Almost Dry’ Album Of The Year

Pusha-T isn’t the only one saying that It’s Almost Dry is the album of the year. Tom Brady used Pusha T’s Kanye-produced song “Dreaming Of The Past” as background music in a promotional video for his new apparel line, BRADY Run. Push then responded to the video, once again declaring It’s Almost Dry, rap album of the year.
NFL
thesource.com

Joe Budden and Vince Staples Debate Whether Drake’s Album “Pushes Us Closer to the Elimination of Rap Music”

Drake might have dropped the most divisive album for a hip-hop artist since Kanye dropped Yeezus in 2013. Both albums signaled a musical shift in the artist’s career and public reaction was split upon both albums’ release. However, over time, Yeezus has grown on many people, with the sound of hip-hop music having changed so drastically in the last decade. Only time will tell with Honestly, Nevermind.
HIP HOP
CELEBRITIES

