KEARNEY — Kearney Runza split its doubleheader against Grand Island teams on Friday, falling 5-3 to Home Federal in the opener and beating USave 7-4 in the second game. Home Federal scored all of its runs in the top of the second inning, thanks in part to Kearney errors. Brayden Lee reached first on an error and Cohen Nelson raced past the throw to first on the sacrifice bunt. A pickoff throw to second went awry to send Lee to third, where he scored the first run of the game.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO