North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for June 16

Brianna Domingus and Nicholas Hardisty of North Platte are the parents of a son, Christopher David Dean, born June 8, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Mona Barker of North Platte, Chris Williams Sr. of Sioux City, Iowa, Brenda Yott of North Platte and Steve Price of North Platte.
The Lincoln County commissioners will recognize 100-year Courthouse anniversary celebration coloring contest winners at Monday’s meeting. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse in North Platte. At 10 a.m., the commissioners will conduct a public hearing on proposed amendments to the...
LINCOLN — Expanding the successful program in its second year, the Nebraska State College System of Chadron State, Peru State, and Wayne State colleges awarded the Nebraska State Colleges Multi-Activity Scholarship to 12 high school students. In recognition of the importance of participating in sports and activities, the Nebraska...
Hungry residents lined up westbound on North Platte’s East Fourth Street for several blocks to partake of Nebraskaland Days’ annual Pork Sandwich Feed Thursday afternoon at Moose Lodge No. 551. Motorists had to turn north on Belmont Avenue and enter the alley behind the lodge to pick up takeout food from the event.
Earlier this month, several youths competed in the 2022 Dawson County 4-H Livestock Judging Contest at the fairgrounds in Lexington. There were two divisions, senior and junior, that were broken up by age. The contest consisted of hog, sheep and cattle classes and oral reasons on those classes, according to a press release.
A relatively light North Platte City Council agenda Tuesday includes second-round debate on a rezoning ordinance tied to a north-side housing project approved earlier this month. Council members also will consider setting fines for violations of the city’s new ordinance allowing “utility-type vehicles” to operate on most city streets....
Reed and Hoyt Kraeger grew up watching their father, Bump, compete in steer wrestling, and it made them want to get into rodeo as well. Bump now gets to watch his sons compete in the same event. But on the final night of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo, Bump wasn’t up...
“Orange barrel” season is well under way in western and central Nebraska, with several construction projects on Interstate 80 and near Ogallala posing challenges for pre-Fourth of July travelers. The lengthy process of redecking the U.S. Highway 30 bridge near Lee Bird Field remains the only North Platte project...
Did you know that Mid-Plains Community College had a trap and skeet club? The college has had traditional collegiate sports like basketball and softball for years. A few years ago they added rodeo and now they have expanded into shooting sports. Heather Wright is the head coach and a very accomplished competitor in her own right. And then there is the new assistant coach, Ellie Schad.
The fiscal story of North Platte’s recent use of tax increment financing remained only partly visible as 2021 ended, according to that year’s state and city TIF reports. A Telegraph analysis shows that property taxes diverted to help offset eligible costs for that year’s seven active TIF projects equaled just 0.4% of combined 2021 tax requests for North Platte’s eight local governments.
Griffin Myers had three hits, and North Platte took a no-hitter into the sixth inning of a 4-1 win over Hastings in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday at Bill Wood Field. The Plainsmen dropped the first game 2-1 in a continuation from a game that was rained...
Tesla owners traveling across Nebraska on Interstate 80 will soon be able to charge their cars while grabbing a meal at the south Runza in North Platte. Josh Catlett, whose family has owned the south Runza on Dewey and Leota streets for 21 years, said he reached out to Tesla about three years ago. It took some time, but Tesla decided to install a supercharger station at the south Runza and two other Runza locations in Nebraska as well.
The Mid-Plains Community College Ogallala Campus will host a free informational meeting for anyone interested in starting an in-home child care business. The meeting will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Perkins County Senior Center, 420 Central Ave., Grant. According to the Buffett Early Childhood Institute, Nebraska...
With COVID-19 limitations behind them, 15 of the 16 entrants in this year’s Nebraskaland Days Cake Bake chose to, well, decorate cakes. There’s always one in a crowd, though. A five-woman team from Great Plains Health was the only one Thursday choosing to assemble a craft project, the...
There’s a bay horse that loves North Platte. Every time “Truck,” a bay gelding, makes the trek to North Platte from his home in Granbury, Texas, he makes money. And this year, at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo, Truck and his owner and rider, Stevi Hillman, won the barrel racing for the second time.
Rodeo would seem to be a sport for the young competitors. But Jim Persinger isn’t buying it. The Ogallala resident who turns 61 years old next month is still competing on amateur, senior and pro circuit events during the year. Things didn’t go the steer wrestlers way on Friday...
If you’re going to be in the lead at a rodeo, you might as well be at the top with a brother. That’s where Ty Breuer finds himself after the second night of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte on June 16. The bareback rider took the...
