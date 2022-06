BULLHEAD CITY — The trout fishing is making news along the Colorado River in the Bullhead City area, so much so that Rusty Braun dubbed it "Trout Week." "Trout Week is what we have going on," said Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. "I am hearing of reports of trout near and under the docks along the casinos."

