When some D.C. natives hear the words “Shrimp Boat,” they smile at old memories from time spent at the iconic landmark that sits at the intersection of Benning Road and East Capitol Street NE in Ward 7. It originated in the mid 1950’s as a hotspot that served up some of the District’s favorite seafood: hot steamed crabs, shrimp and fish. As at different times in its history, vendors at Shrimp Boat have sold everything from cheap carryout food to music, clothing, videos, jewelry and shoes.

RESTAURANTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO