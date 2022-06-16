Hot, humid again Thursday with thunderstorms

PITTSBURGH — Today will be hot and humid with strong to severe thunderstorms. A mild morning will quickly transition into an uncomfortably hot afternoon with highs in the lower 90s and heat indices close to 100 degrees.

A cold front will draw near today, and it will help spark showers and thunderstorms from the northwest to the southeast through the afternoon and evening. These thunderstorms could become severe, including damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes. Also watch for heavy rain, as the storms will track through during the evening commute. The severe weather threat is expected to fade overnight.

Stay weather aware and check in the forecast before heading out. It will be wise to avoid outdoor activities this afternoon and evening due to the extreme heat and severe weather threat.

Friday wraps ups the workweek beautifully. Humidity drops, temperatures will be slightly cooler, and the sky will be quiet. You will enjoy your outdoor plans this weekend with cooperative weather. Highs will be in the 70s this weekend with dry conditions.

