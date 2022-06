This Cactoblastis Memorial Cairn located in Dalby, Australia, commemorates the triumph of a moth over the mass infestation of the prickly pear plant in Australia. The prickly pear plant was first introduced to Australia by the colonists of the First Fleet in 1788. Various other varieties of the plant were subsequently introduced which thrived and soon ran wild. The plants created dense thickets which left the land it covered unusable. By 1920, prickly pear had infested over 24 million hectares of land—an area larger than the land mass of the United Kingdom. It was one of the world’s greatest biological invasions.

