ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2023 Honda Civic Type R Teased Performing Nurburgring Hot Lap

By Adrian Padeanu
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The last pure gasoline car Honda will sell in Europe is inching closer as the next-generation Civic Type R debuts this summer. Meanwhile, a short but sweet teaser video shot in May 2022 at the Nürburgring builds up the hype by showing the hot hatch going at full tilt around the...

www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Related
motor1.com

Supercharged Ford Mustang brings screaming American muscle to the Autobahn

This supercharged S550 Ford Mustang GT is perfectly at home on the open roads of Germany. To test out this supercharged Mustang GT’s performance, AutoTopNL got behind the wheel of this yellow supercharged Ford Mustang GT and hit the Autobahn. In stock form, the Gen1 S550 Mustang GT’s 5.0-litre...
CARS
MotorAuthority

AMG One hypercar, Buick Wildcat EV concept, 2023 BMW X1: Today's Car News

After years of waiting, Mercedes-Benz AMG's One hypercar has finally arrived in production guise. AMG has managed to keep its promise of a road car powered by an actual Formula 1 engine, in this case the championship-winning engine from the 2015 F1 season. It powers the car together with an electric motor on the crankshaft and two additional electric motors at the front wheels.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Camaro ZL1 Spotted Being Benchmarked By Ford

Our sister publication, Ford Authority, has spied another GM vehicle behind enemy lines. This time, Ford has a Chevy Camaro ZL1 in its possession, likely benchmarking it against its own Ford Mustang. The closest Camaro ZL1 rival in the Ford stable is the Mustang GT500. The Camaro ZL1 pulls motivation...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda Civic Type R#Hot Hatch#Exhaust System#Vehicles#Italia#Si#Ctr#Fk8
torquenews.com

The Truck Engine Nobody Likes

Here’s the disassembly of an engine that this experienced salvage mechanic says nobody likes and shows why there might be some money in one if you have a truck that has gone south on you that carried this motor. A Different View on Engine Problems. Previously we’ve learned about...
CARS
Motor1.com

Mercedes, VW Group Are OK With Potential 2035 EU Combustion Engine Ban

Last week, the European Commission voted to uphold the proposed ban on sales of new passenger cars with internal combustion engines in the European Union starting from 2035. The new law – still subject to discussions between member states later this year – provoked reactions from Europe’s largest economies with Germany and France saying the plan is too ambitious and costly and will have a great negative impact on the industry. However, two of the largest automakers on the continent, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen, declared they believe the plan is achievable.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ferrari Purosangue SUV Confirmed For September Debut With Naturally Aspirated V12

Let’s dial our imaginary time machine to September 2018 when Ferrari announced the Purosangue during its Capital Markets Day. Nearly four years later, it still hasn't been revealed, but the wait is nearly over. Come September, the house of Maranello will present its first-ever SUV, complete with the mighty V12 engine. The announcement was made today at the same Capital Markets Day event during which a few other tidbits were also disclosed.
CARS
Autoweek.com

1968 Ford F-100 Is Junkyard Treasure

Pickup trucks, even very old ones, remain useful for decades after their car brethren get crushed and shredded. Even so, the needs of pickup drivers change, and a truck that seemed good enough for the work of 15 or 20 years back now feels intolerably underpowered and cramped. Here is such a truck: a 1968 Ford F-100 in a yard next to Pikes Peak. It wasn't very rusty when it came to this place (junkyard shoppers have already made off with the doors and fenders), but it just couldn't meet the pickup needs of 2022.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorTrend Magazine

Carbureted LV3 GM V-6 Makes More Power Than You Think on the Westech Dyno!

In the immortal words of Monty Python (Google them—you're welcome), "And now for something completely different." Yep, we've shown you countless V-8s here—mills from Chevy, Ford, AMC, Mopar, and more LS whatevers than you can shake a stick at—but this time around we have something you don't see every day: a hopped-up Chevy 4.3-liter (that's 262 cubic-inches to us heathens) LV3 V-6! Dyno-wrangler and Engine Masters co-host Steve Brule thought it was cool enough to snap some images for us, and we agree.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Difference Between Cross-Plane and Flat-Plane Cranks

There are two crank designs available when picking one for your next V-8 project: cross- and flat-plane. For the most part, cross-plane cranks dominate, especially in American V-8 engines, while flat-plane cranks typically show up in high-end Euro exotics and full-on race cars. Cross-plane cranks give American muscle its distinctive rumble, while flat-plane cranks have a telltale high-rpm whine. But, there's more to these cranks than just their exhaust notes.
CARS
topgear.com

Manthey’s Porsche 911 GT3 set a blisteringly-quick Nürburgring lap time

German tuner shaves over four seconds off the standard GT3’s already rather speedy ‘Ring time. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Here’s one to add to that Nürburgring lap time board you’re keeping on your...
CARS
Motor1.com

Play With New Ford Ranger Australian Configurator Long Before Truck Arrives In US

The 2023 Ford Ranger is not available in North America yet but the new truck goes on sale in multiple countries around the world. Australia is one of the first major markets where the Blue oval’s new pickup truck reaches the dealerships with prices starting at $46,878 Australian dollars, which translates to roughly $32,485 American dollars with the current exchange rates. There’s an online configurator now operational in the Land Down Under and we decided to check out the available trim levels and their prices in Australia.
CARS
Motorious

1972 Pontiac LeMans Revived After Over 20 Years Of Sitting

This unique Pontiac is finally ready to get back on the road. Pontiac is still a significant brand within the automotive industry despite having not built a car since around 2009. Whether you love Firebirds, GTOs, or just the company's history, there is something special to be said about the GM performance manufacturer. While we often focus on the pony car firebird and the muscle car GTO, one subgenre of the brand which has not been fully explored is its luxury cars. With style, performance, and an added level of comfort, these vehicles quickly gained an excellent reputation, with buyers eventually naming them the king of the affordable luxury car market. One of the vehicles that made that possible was the Lemans which offered similar speed to the higher performance models with comfort like no other.
CARS
motor1.com

Toughened-Up 2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison Debuts This Summer

Last year, Chevrolet introduced the 2022 Silverado ZR2. It's a toughened-up truck with a host of off-road goodies, but Chevrolet is ready to take it a step further. The automaker dropped a teaser for the upcoming 2023 Silverado ZR2 Bison, which will add even more rugged upgrades to the pickup.
CARS
RideApart

Outrider USA Coyote Is An All-Electric 4WD That Could Change The World

We live in a world that’s largely built by and for able-bodied people, with not a whole lot of thought given to accessibility for those living with disabilities. In many cases, disabled people and their families are left to figure it out and make necessary accommodations on their own. Very frequently, if people become disabled later in life, and they’re no longer able to access or enjoy some activities they once loved, well, that’s just too bad.
CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy