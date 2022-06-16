ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-18 12:27:00 SST Expires: 2022-06-19 00:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Erie The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Cattaraugus County in western New York Southwestern Erie County in western New York Chautauqua County in western New York * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 234 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Findley Lake to Cranesville, Pennsylvania, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Jamestown, Dunkirk, Fredonia, Westfield, Lakewood, Gowanda, Silver Creek, Falconer, Ashford and Mayville. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between exits 61 and 58. Interstate 86 between exits 4 and 16. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkeley, Colleton, Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 19:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Berkeley; Colleton; Dorchester The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Colleton County in southeastern South Carolina Berkeley County in southeastern South Carolina Dorchester County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 744 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Holly Hill, moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: Moncks Corner, Saint George, Dorchester, Ridgeville, Saint Stephen, Harleyville, Bonneau, Reevesville, Smoaks, Cross, Northern Lake Moultrie, Old Santee Canal State Park, Eastern Lake Marion, Canadys and Pinopolis. This warning includes the following interstates: I-26 between mile markers 171 and 194. I-95 in South Carolina between mile markers 68 and 85. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-17 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, south winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Esmeralda and Central Nye County. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. For the High Wind Watch, from 8 AM Friday morning through 11 PM Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust and sand are likely.
ESMERALDA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alexander, Davie, Iredell, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Alexander; Davie; Iredell; Rowan The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Davie County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Alexander County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Central Iredell County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Rowan County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 232 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Statesville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Statesville, Troutman, Stony Point, Hiddenite, Turnersburg, Olin, Scotts, Cool Springs, Cleveland and Cooleemee. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Salt Lake Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 13:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-18 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. If dense dust is observed blowing across or approaching the roadway, pull your vehicle off the pavement as far as possible, stop, turn off lights and set the emergency brake. Do not keep your foot on the brake as this will illuminate tail lights. If you cannot leave the roadway, proceed at a lower speed and turn on lights. Target Area: Salt Lake Valley HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Strongest winds in the northwestern portions of the Salt Lake Valley today, and southeast portions of the Salt Lake Valley this evening. Strong winds will become more widespread across the entire Salt Lake Valley Saturday. * WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing dust is expected across the area and may suddenly and significantly reduce visibility in some locations, including interstate highways.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Holmes, Jackson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 20:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Severe thunderstorms produce damaging winds, destructive hail, deadly lightning and very heavy rain. For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of your home or business. Heavy rains flood roads quickly so do not drive into areas where water covers the road. Target Area: Holmes; Jackson; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Eastern Holmes County in the Panhandle of Florida Northeastern Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a severe thunderstorm capable of producing damaging winds in excess of 60 mph. This storm was located 8 miles southwest of Marianna, and moving west at 15 mph. Penny size hail may also accompany the damaging winds. * Locations impacted include Chipley, Marianna, Bonifay, Bradford, Sneads, Cottondale, Grand Ridge, Alford, Wausau, Richter Crossroads, Blue Spring, Union City, Star, Jacobs, Alliance, Smyrna, Bahoma, Compass Lake, Sylvania and Johnson Crossroads.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charlotte, Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 15:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-18 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Charlotte; Sarasota The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Charlotte County in southwestern Florida Southeastern Sarasota County in west central Florida * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 334 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near North Port, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include North Port and Warm Mineral Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS and HAIL. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Wilkes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WILKES AND SOUTHWESTERN YADKIN COUNTIES At 518 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Windy Gap, or near Ronda, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include North Wilkesboro Wilkesboro Jonesville Ronda Windy Gap Buck Shoals and Lone Hickory. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WILKES COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henderson, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 13:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Henderson; Transylvania A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TRANSYLVANIA...SOUTH CENTRAL HENDERSON NORTHWESTERN GREENVILLE AND NORTH CENTRAL PICKENS COUNTIES At 146 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southeast of Brevard, or near Jones Gap State Park, moving southeast at 5 mph. Other severe storms were located near Table Rock State Park and near Brevard. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Brevard, Jones Gap State Park, Dupont State Forest, Table Rock State Park, Caesars Head State Park, Pumpkintown, Penrose, Connestee, Crab Creek and Cleveland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Guernsey by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Guernsey The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Guernsey County in east central Ohio * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 506 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles west of Freeport, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Guernsey County, including the following locations Antrim, Birmingham and Fairview. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Effingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Effingham FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Illinois, including the following county, Effingham. * WHEN...Until 345 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 955 AM CDT, emergency management reported numerous roadways flooded in the Effingham area. Up to 5 inches of rain this morning produced this flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Effingham, Teutopolis, Watson, Effingham County Airport, Heartville, Lake Sara and Elliotstown. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/flagstaff for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Please notify field crews of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Coconino Plateau; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Yavapai County Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN COCONINO AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Fredonia, Grand Canyon, Jacob Lake, North Rim, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Seligman and Valle. This includes portions of the Coconino National Forest, Kaibab National Forest, Prescott National Forest and Tonto National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Uinta Basin, Tavaputs Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 12:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 09:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Eastern Uinta Basin; Tavaputs Plateau A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Uintah County through 945 AM MDT At 912 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 27 miles south of Myton, or 32 miles south of Fort Duchesne, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Uintah County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GRAND COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Carbon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 10:33:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 11:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carbon FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BEAR BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM MDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CARBON COUNTY At 1033 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Bear Burn Scar. Between 1 and 1.50 inches of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through Crandall Canyon and Bear Canyon and onto Highway 6. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. Debris has already been reported in Bear Canyon. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bear Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bear Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Castle Gate. This includes the following highways US Route 6 between mile markers 226 and 230. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
CARBON COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Butte, Harding, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 22:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-17 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Butte; Harding; Lawrence SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 388 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA BUTTE HARDING IN WEST CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA LAWRENCE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BUFFALO, DEADWOOD, DOWNTOWN BELLE FOURCHE, LEAD, AND SPEARFISH.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD

