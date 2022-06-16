ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Forecast: Hot, but not record hot on Friday

By Meteorologist Rob Duns
 6 days ago
Southwest Florida will be hot and humid to finish up the work week. But, despite the mid-90s for high temperatures we’ll have and the heat index values ranging between 100 and 110 during the day, we’ll be well shy of tying or breaking any record highs on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Tomorrow’s forecast high is 95 degrees, and with the abundant humidity most of the day will feel like it is warmer than 100 degrees. The record high for tomorrow’s date is a staggering 103 degrees recorded on June 17, 1981. That record will be untouched tomorrow despite how hot it will feel around the region.

On the topic of rain, it looks like we’ll be eyeing up very, very isolated rain chances on Friday afternoon and evening. This will make it easier to get outdoors and have some fun to start the weekend, but it will leave us without the cooling influence of late-day showers and storms.

This weekend the weather forecast still looks warm. However, a front moving into northern Florida is expected to influence what we see around here. With the boundary in the atmosphere nearby, moisture should pool out ahead of it, giving way to a wider coverage of rain and storms on Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evening. So, if you’re planning something for the weekend, you’ll want to keep an eye on the radar if you’re out late in the day on both occasions.

Fort Myers, FL
