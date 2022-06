PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix woman is facing a felony animal cruelty charge after police said she threw her dog into the canal because she was bitten. It happened on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. Investigators said 67-year-old Ruth Robbins got frustrated with her Chihuahua-pug mix because the dog bit her while she was trying to put on the dog’s harness. She then threw the dog into the water, police said.

