Rite Aid Corp. parted ways with its ethics chief after seven months and disclosed it moved legal work away from law firms that had family ties to top executives. LaShon Kell, who was also in charge of compliance and internal audits, “is no longer an associate of Rite Aid,” said an auto-response message from her company email account. Neither Rite Aid, which had touted Kell’s hire as a senior vice president, or Kell responded to a request for comment.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO