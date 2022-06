Chelsea is looking to buff up its attacking options during the summer transfer window and the club has set its sights on Manchester City star Raheem Sterling. Sterling may be out of favor under Pep Guardiola following the addition of Erling Haaland, and has been linked with a move to Chelsea in order to secure more playing time. According to Sky Sports, if Chelsea wants to bring Sterling to Stamford Bridge, it’ll cost them no less than £60 million ($73.3 million).

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO