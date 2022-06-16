Beyonce to release new project ‘Renaissance’ next month

Queen Bey is back.

Pop superstar Beyonce, 40, will release a new project, “Renaissance,” late next month, New Musical Express and The Independent are reporting.

Tidal, Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming services took to social media early Thursday to announce the news, tweeting that the 28-time Grammy Award winner’s latest project will drop July 29.

Meanwhile, the “Reformation” singer’s website was updated with a page that allows fans to “pre-save” the release or pre-order a box set for $39.99, according to NME.

“Renaissance” likely will mark the seventh solo studio album for Beyonce, who released “Lemonade” in 2016, The Independent reported. She and husband Jay-Z also released the collaborative album “Everything Is Love” in 2018, according to the news outlet.

