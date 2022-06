FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two different protest groups were asked to leave downtown Franklin Saturday after attempting to disrupt the Juneteenth celebration. Franklin Police said one of the groups consisted of people carrying signs that read “White Lives Matter” and “Stop White Replacement.” They added that another group, who said they were a buffer between festival-goers and the other group, included people who were armed and wearing ballistic vests.

