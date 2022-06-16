ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police search for ATV-riding suspects in Southeast DC shooting

WUSA9
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department investigators are asking for the public's help to identify four people thought to be involved in a shooting in Southeast D.C. over the weekend. Detectives with MPD's Sixth District are searching for suspects in...

WUSA9

