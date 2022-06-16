ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk's Mom Accuses Media Outlet Of Creating 'Tesla FUD'

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Tesla, Inc.'s TSLA coverage by Reuters received flak from ardent followers of the company, including its outspoken CEO Elon Musk's mother Maye Musk.

Maye Musk on Thursday agreed with a Twitter user's statement that "Reuters is hired to create Tesla FUD." Quoting the tweet, she said "for sure," adding that this wasn't nice.

Momma Musk had earlier this month turned the heat on Reuters, which carried contrasting stories on Musk's communication regarding job cuts at Tesla. The reports caused a steep drop in the company's stock price. She disclosed that she had reprimanded Reuters a few times and also raised a question as to who is paying the medium to be "anti-Tesla and anti-climate action."

Price Action: Tesla shares traded 3% lower at $677 in the premarket session on Thursday.

Photo by Elekes Andor on Wikimedia

michael schreiber
2d ago

wonder how long she will stick up for him, not long once his true colors are exposed, and they will bee sooner than later, just wait and see !

Maye Musk
Elon Musk
#Tesla Shares#Media Outlet#Tsla#Reuters#Wikimedia
Interesting Engineering

Tesla could have a working humanoid robot by September 2022, says Elon Musk

Recently, Elon Musk tweeted that the Tesla AI Day was postponed to September 30 from August 19, in the hopes of unveiling a "working" Optimus prototype. It's a downer for Musk enthusiasts, but with enough faith and money, something is bound to come barrelling out of Tesla's assembly line. But not everyone agrees it will come this year, or even function properly for years — much like other Tesla products with ambitious timelines.
Benzinga

Musk Stirs Up A Hornet's Nest In Epstein Case, Apple WWDC Expectations, Kim Jong-Un Goes Ballistic And More: 5 Key Stories You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Just as investors were hoping for an inflection higher, a strong non-farm payroll report proved to be the undoing of markets in the week ending June 3. Investors are still left to grapple with a fluid financial market, and as they take a long hard look at their strategy, here's a recap of a few major headlines that hit the wire over the weekend.
insideevs.com

Tesla's Elon Musk Changes Course: Warns Of Huge Delivery Wave Ahead

Tesla CEO Elon Musk hoped to ease the ridiculousness that comes at the end of each quarter for Tesla and its employees. However, he may not have expected the closures at Giga Shanghai, and, like most automakers, Tesla is working hard to battle against the chip shortage and supply chain constraints.
dailyhodl.com

Head of George Soros’ Family Office Predicts Ethereum (ETH) Will Gain Traction Over Bitcoin (BTC): Report

The CEO of an investment management firm founded by George Soros says cryptos have passed the test when it comes to appealing to traditional investors. In an interview with Bloomberg Wealth, Dawn Fitzpatrick of Soros Fund Management (SFM) tells host David Rubenstein that among the top two crypto assets, she believes Ethereum (ETH) will grab more market share from Bitcoin (BTC) due to environmental concerns.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

