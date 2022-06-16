ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins, MN

American Legion Baseball Notes

Sun Sailor
Sun Sailor
 5 days ago

Scheels’ statewide American Legion poll has a new leader this week with Mankato National moving into the top position. Hopkins, No. 1 last week, is now No. 3.

Four men with a combined 160 years of Legion baseball service meet each week to determine the rankings.

Here is the June 12 Top 20: 1. Mankato National, 2. Willmar, 3. Hopkins, 4. Stillwater, 5. Farmington, 6. St. Louis Park, 7. Maple Grove, 8. Grand Rapids, 9. Tri-City Red, 10. Andover, 11. Osseo, 12. Chanhassen, 13. Chaska, 14. Eden Prairie, 15. Woodbury Blue, 16. Alexandria, 17. Moorhead Blues, 18. Rochester Redhawks, 19. North St. Paul, 20. Eastview.

Haaland brothers

pitch back to back

It isn’t often that brothers pitch for the same American Legion team, but Excelsior has a good brother combination for the 2022 season.

Minnetonka High pitcher Kieran Haaland and his older brother Cam, a freshman back from Grinnell College in Iowa pitched back to back for the Excelsior Fire Club last week.

Wednesday night, Cam pitched well in a 3-0 loss to Buffalo. Kieran made his first start the next night and beat Bloomington Gold 2-0 in a game that lasted only an hour and 14 minutes.

Describing Wednesday’s win, Excelsior head coach Rob Hager said, “Kieran was in the zone, and Gold’s pitcher kept us off balance.”

Excelsior’s Jake Margo made the difference with two doubles and two RBIs.

The Haaland brothers had never played on a team together before this year because of their age difference - Cam is two years older.

“It was so much fun to pitch in college this spring,” Cam said. “I was able to close the first game of the season.”

Cam was very excited about Kieran’s first Legion game. “There’s nothing better than watching him pitch a shutout,” Cam said.

“I think we can have a good season,” Kieran said. “We have strong pitching and fielding. And the bats will come around.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Eden Prairie, MN
City
Osseo, MN
City
Grand Rapids, MN
City
Hopkins, MN
City
Maple Grove, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Farmington, MN
City
Excelsior, MN
City
Chaska, MN
City
Buffalo, MN
City
Stillwater, MN
City
Willmar, MN
City
Chanhassen, MN
City
Minnetonka, MN
City
Andover, MN
Hopkins, MN
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mankato National#Woodbury Blue#Minnetonka High#Grinnell College#Bloomington#Gold
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Sun Sailor

Sun Sailor

St Louis Park, MN
107
Followers
219
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Sailor serves the Eden Prairie, Excelsior, Hopkins, Minnetonka, Plymouth, St. Louis Park and Wayzata communities. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1970. 24/7 local coverage found online at sailor.mnsun.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_sailor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy