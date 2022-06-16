American Legion Baseball Notes

Scheels’ statewide American Legion poll has a new leader this week with Mankato National moving into the top position. Hopkins, No. 1 last week, is now No. 3.

Four men with a combined 160 years of Legion baseball service meet each week to determine the rankings.

Here is the June 12 Top 20: 1. Mankato National, 2. Willmar, 3. Hopkins, 4. Stillwater, 5. Farmington, 6. St. Louis Park, 7. Maple Grove, 8. Grand Rapids, 9. Tri-City Red, 10. Andover, 11. Osseo, 12. Chanhassen, 13. Chaska, 14. Eden Prairie, 15. Woodbury Blue, 16. Alexandria, 17. Moorhead Blues, 18. Rochester Redhawks, 19. North St. Paul, 20. Eastview.

Haaland brothers

pitch back to back

It isn’t often that brothers pitch for the same American Legion team, but Excelsior has a good brother combination for the 2022 season.

Minnetonka High pitcher Kieran Haaland and his older brother Cam, a freshman back from Grinnell College in Iowa pitched back to back for the Excelsior Fire Club last week.

Wednesday night, Cam pitched well in a 3-0 loss to Buffalo. Kieran made his first start the next night and beat Bloomington Gold 2-0 in a game that lasted only an hour and 14 minutes.

Describing Wednesday’s win, Excelsior head coach Rob Hager said, “Kieran was in the zone, and Gold’s pitcher kept us off balance.”

Excelsior’s Jake Margo made the difference with two doubles and two RBIs.

The Haaland brothers had never played on a team together before this year because of their age difference - Cam is two years older.

“It was so much fun to pitch in college this spring,” Cam said. “I was able to close the first game of the season.”

Cam was very excited about Kieran’s first Legion game. “There’s nothing better than watching him pitch a shutout,” Cam said.

“I think we can have a good season,” Kieran said. “We have strong pitching and fielding. And the bats will come around.”