ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Firefighters battle flames, heat in Liberty

By Mike Gauntner
WFMJ.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrews from four Trumbull County fire departments battled flames and high temperatures overnight in Liberty. An abandoned home was...

www.wfmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Crash cuts power in Youngstown, one hospitalized

FirstEnergy crews worked early Saturday to restore power lost after a traffic accident in a neighborhood on Youngstown's South Side. A car ran into a utility pole at around 4 a.m., bringing down wires along Glenwood Avenue near Breaden Street. One person was taken to the hospital. There is no...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Lawrence County man rescued after being trapped under ATV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An hours-long search and rescue mission for a man in Lawrence County has ended.Emergency crews were called out just before ten o'clock this morning after learning a man was trapped underneath an ATV in Mahoning Township.Authorities said they spent five hours looking for him, hiking up difficult terrain, and battling extreme heat."This is 1,100 acres of old strip mines that 4-wheelers like the ride. They don't know how dangerous some of the trails are," Francis Exposito, the Mahoning Township Fire Chief, said."It's a very dangerous place. Three-to-six major incidents [occur] in this area a year," Exposito added.Crews were able to rescue the man. He was flown to a trauma center in Youngstown.No further details about the man's condition were shared.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trumbull County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Hubbard, OH
County
Trumbull County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Girard, OH
WFMJ.com

Fire breaks out in Hubbard home

Investigators are looking for the cause of a house fire in Hubbard. Firefighters were called out at 4 a.m. Thursday to investigate a report of flames coming from a home on the 400 block of Elizabeth Street. Investigators say the fire broke out in the garage and spread to the...
HUBBARD, OH
butlerradio.com

One Hurt in Springfield Township Shooting

One person was injured following an accidental shooting that occurred last weekend in Springfield Township, Mercer County. According to State Police, authorities were called to a parking lot on Old Ash Road just before 8pm last Saturday (June 11th). Upon their arrival authorities found an unidentified adult man who accidentally shot himself in the left hand with a semi-automatic pistol. It is unclear why the victim was handling a firearm at the time of the incident.
wtvbam.com

Four die in head on crash on Marshall Road in Girard Township

GIRARD TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A head on crash north of Coldwater on Saturday afternoon claimed the lives of four people. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says it happened at 3:05 p.m. on Marshall Road just north of Bidwell Road in Girard Township. They say a small SUV...
COLDWATER, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Liberty#Firefighters
explore venango

Fallen Tree Causes Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 322

CANAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A fallen tree on US 322 caused a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 4:26 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, on US 322 in Canal Township, Venango County, involving 22-year-old Austin M. Moody, of Meadville, and 67-year-old Earl W. Balentine, of Leeper.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMJ.com

Suspect jailed for fatal shooting at Youngstown gas station

A suspect is in custody in connection with what police described as a "targeted shooting" at a gas station on Youngstown’s South Side. Samuel Byrd, 68, was booked into the Mahoning County jail early Saturday on a charge of murder. Police say the arrest is in connection with the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
NorthcentralPA.com

One killed, one injured in crash on Route 15 in Trout Run

Trout Run, Pa. — The driver of a box truck was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday morning after crashing on a curve on Route 15 in Lewis Township, Lycoming County. State police at Montoursville say Travis D. Fedoriw, 26, of Williamsport, died shortly after the crash occurred at 9:48 a.m. June 18 at mile marker 148. Fedoriw was traveling southbound in the left lane when he failed to negotiate a right curve. ...
TROUT RUN, PA
WFMJ.com

Truck demolishes front of Southington home on Route 422

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a truck careened into a house not far from their post in Southington. The truck went off Route 422 just after 9:30 a.m. Friday, running into a home just off the eastbound lane just west of Anderson Anthony Road NW. The pickup...
SOUTHINGTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspected cockfighting ring found in Youngstown

Jane MacMurchy of Animal Charity is asking for help after rescuing in 6 roosters from a suspected cockfighting ring in Youngstown. The roosters were discovered during a June homicide investigation in the city. MacMurchy said the roosters are great with people and the animal organization is hoping to find new...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy