ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

East Lansing City Council hosts 2022 Crystal Awards

By Autumn Pitchure
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KQQ6R_0gCSZPuj00

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing City Council is set to host the 2022 Crystal Awards community reception Thursday.

The awards will take place at 5 p.m. in the East Lansing Hannah Community Center`s Banquet Hall, 819 Abbot Road.

This year, three recipients will be honored for their dedication to bettering the East Lansing community. There will be refreshments and catered food for individuals to enjoy at the reception.

This event is free and community members are welcome to join.

You must RSVP ahead of time for the reception, to do so click here , or call (517) 319-6823.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Juneteenth celebration at St. Joseph Park, more

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Sunday is Juneteenth but the Lansing community kicked off their celebration a day early with a parade, a job fair and a guest appearance from Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin. This is the 49th year that Lansing has held a Juneteenth celebration, but this is the second year since it became a federal […]
LANSING, MI
MLive.com

City of Flint's downtown Juneteenth parade draws large celebration downtown

City of Flint's downtown Juneteenth parade draws large celebration downtown. Head captain Jordan Russey leads the The Xplosive Dynamic Dolls majorette-dance team march in formation during the Juneteenth Parade in downtown Flint on Saturday, June 18, 2022 (Jenifer Veloso | MLive.com) Get Photo. 42 / 94. City of Flint's downtown...
FLINT, MI
WLNS

East Lansing City Council discusses alcohol at city events

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The East Lansing City Council discussed potential ballot language Wednesday that would allow alcohol at city-sponsored events. According to East Lansing Planning, Building and Development Director Tom Fehrenbach, voters in the general election on November 8 would get the chance to amend the city charter and allow alcohol at city-sponsored […]
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
East Lansing, MI
Government
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
nbc25news.com

Want to celebrate Juneteenth in Flint? Here is the schedule for June 17- June 19

FLINT, Mich. - The City of Flint and its community patterns has issued the final schedule for the city's Juneteenth celebration. The following are the Juneteenth events from June 17 to June 19:. Friday, June 17. Location: Black Wallstreet, Flint City Hall ( 1101 Saginaw Street) Time. 3:00 p.m. to...
michiganradio.org

Check out these Juneteenth events planned in Michigan this weekend

Celebrations for Juneteenth continue to grow in Michigan, a year after it was declared a federal holiday. Dozens of Juneteenth celebrations are taking place across the state this weekend - from poetry readings, to dances, concerts and festivals. “That’s a dream come true for me,” said Paul Herring, who chairs...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rsvp#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
Flint Beat

Crossover Outreach breaks ground on new building in Flint to better serve residents

Flint, MI — Crossover Outreach, which has provided Flint-area residents with critical resources since 1991, broke ground on a new building on June 16, 2022. The nonprofit has been operating out of a former home built for a single-family. And as need in the community grew over the past several years, staff knew they couldn’t continue long-term in that space.
WLNS

Jackson holds panel to improve police, community ties

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Law enforcement leaders in Jackson sat side-by-side with community activists like Tasha Carter. The goal? Listen and share ideas in hopes of improving the relationship between the black community and police. “Every aspect of the black life experience, there is a disparity. Until we acknowledge that there is a problem, we […]
JACKSON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Oakland Press

Golden years: Oakland County cities join age-friendly network

Four of eight Michigan cities that have joined a network to help older residents live well are in Oakland County. Auburn Hills, Novi, Royal Oak and Southfield have joined the Age-Friendly network through the American Association of Retired Persons, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Why Juneteenth matters in Oakland County

Across Oakland County, many communities, churches, businesses and other organizations are observing Juneteenth. On June 19, 1865, the last U.S. slaves, in Galveston, Texas, learned of the Emancipation Proclamation and their freedom. Their annual celebration of the anniversary has spread across the US, becoming a federal holiday last year and...
WLNS

WLNS

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy