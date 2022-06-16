East Lansing City Council hosts 2022 Crystal Awards

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing City Council is set to host the 2022 Crystal Awards community reception Thursday.

The awards will take place at 5 p.m. in the East Lansing Hannah Community Center`s Banquet Hall, 819 Abbot Road.

This year, three recipients will be honored for their dedication to bettering the East Lansing community. There will be refreshments and catered food for individuals to enjoy at the reception.

This event is free and community members are welcome to join.

You must RSVP ahead of time for the reception, to do so click here , or call (517) 319-6823.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.