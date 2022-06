A US Supreme Court loss for the HHS in a Medicare case gives the agency ammunition in a broader battle over drugmaker discounts for low-income Americans. All nine Supreme Court justices agreed that the Department of Health and Human Services wrongly slashed $1 billion a year in drug reimbursements to hospitals through a 30-year-old government program designed to help at-need populations. The HHS and hospitals are now on the same side in another courtroom conflict over that program—whether the HHS can require that drugmakers offer discounts to certain pharmacies.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO