Phoebe Bridgers Gets Introspective With ‘Sidelines’ on ‘Fallon’

By Emily Zemler
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoebe Bridgers was joined by a group of string players for an emotionally evocative performance of her recent song, “Sidelines.” The singer and her band donned skeleton-clad football uniforms, which stood in contrast to the moody, introspective tune, for an appearance on The Tonight Show....

