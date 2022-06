While Instagram has already begun testing a semi “full-screen” view for its main feed last month, Mark Zuckerberg has now previewed a fully edge-to-edge feed on his Stories and promises that the new design will soon be tested by some people in the community. “We want to make it easier to discover content and connect with friends,” writes Zuckerberg. “Photos are still an important part of Instagram, and we’re working on ways to improve the way they show up in a full-screen Feed too. Some people will start seeing this test soon. Excited to hear your feedback!”

