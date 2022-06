SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power is bracing for what could be a huge weekend of outages across the state, particularly in central and southern Utah. There are two kinds of outages that could affect customers from the Wasatch Front down to southern Utah, because of red flag warnings and wind gusts. With extreme wildfire risk, RMP officials said Thursday they could proactively cut power to lines in areas anywhere from Cedar City to Richfield in order to prevent wildfires.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO