ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

World Expos- A History of How They Have Changed our Lives

sandiegomagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us to learn more about past and future World Fairs, how the World Expos have impacted our lives, what's to come, and to enjoy a historic tour of Balboa Park. Featured speakers include Ross...

www.sandiegomagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sandiegomagazine.com

6 Things to Do in San Diego This Weekend: June 16-19

Featuring a performance from beloved reggae band Common Kings and food from 15 restaurants, the Del Mar Village Summer Solstice promises a fantastic Thursday night. Known for hits like Wade In Your Water that balance rock and reggae sounds for a swaying good time by the ocean, Common Kings will take their tunes to Powerhouse Park to ring in the summertime. Attendees can enjoy a welcome cocktail, a commemorative tasting glass, bite-sized options from several Del Mar Village eateries, delicious drinks and a beachside Common Kings performance all for $159.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

Music, Art Exhibits & Block Parties: How to Celebrate Juneteenth

The Jacobs Center, in partnership with Community Actors Theatre and Common Ground Theatre, are offering a free outdoor event of theater and history. The event will feature a lineup of dance, music, storytelling and more, including performances by Devon Stallion and J’Rayl. There will also be food trucks and other vendors, as well as visual art. The festivities begin at 10 a.m. at The Jacobs Center at Market Street Plaza.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

Father's Day Brunch

Celebrate the special men in your life with a memorable Sunday Champagne Brunch at Oceana Coastal Kitchen complete with panoramas of Mission Bay. Diners can savor a three-course menu with mimosas or opt for the à la carte menu.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

The San Diego Sound Project: Mariela Contreras

Mariela Contreras’ love for poetry and natural ability to write music allows her to capture her life experience through song. Her intimate melodies and lyrics are inspired by love, nature, and the complicated relationship between the heart and mind. In this performance, Mariela will be joined by arranger, producer,...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy