World Expos- A History of How They Have Changed our Lives

The Jacobs Center, in partnership with Community Actors Theatre and Common Ground Theatre, are offering a free outdoor event of theater and history. The event will feature a lineup of dance, music, storytelling and more, including performances by Devon Stallion and J’Rayl. There will also be food trucks and other vendors, as well as visual art. The festivities begin at 10 a.m. at The Jacobs Center at Market Street Plaza.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO