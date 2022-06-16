World Expos- A History of How They Have Changed our Lives

Featuring a performance from beloved reggae band Common Kings and food from 15 restaurants, the Del Mar Village Summer Solstice promises a fantastic Thursday night. Known for hits like Wade In Your Water that balance rock and reggae sounds for a swaying good time by the ocean, Common Kings will take their tunes to Powerhouse Park to ring in the summertime. Attendees can enjoy a welcome cocktail, a commemorative tasting glass, bite-sized options from several Del Mar Village eateries, delicious drinks and a beachside Common Kings performance all for $159.
