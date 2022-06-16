ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright County, IA

Vets take quick flight to D.C.

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article  Last month, six Wright County men were among 150 veterans who were part of the latest Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C. The men toured various monuments, memorials, and perhaps most notably, received a...

kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, June 20th, 2022

(Webster City, IA) -- Forecasters say another heat wave is going to hit Iowa this week and with tomorrow (Tuesday) only being the first day of summer, plenty of hot days are ahead. Carla Johnson, a nurse at Van Diest (DEEST) Medical Center in Webster City, says their emergency room is already seeing patients suffering from heat-related illnesses, some with body temperatures up to 106 degrees. Some of us may be more susceptible to injuries from the heat than others. Johnson says, “children up to four years of age (are) at greatest risk for heat-related illnesses, along with folks that are 65 and older, folks that are overweight, and then people that are ill or if they’re on certain medications." Heat exhaustion can worsen to become heat stroke, which is when the body starts to shut down important systems.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa State lands Florida OL Black

(Ames) -- Florida offensive lineman Brendan Black committed to Iowa State on Friday. The 6-foot-3.5, 300-pound interior offensive line recruit made the commitment after receiving offers from a number of other schools, including Power Fives Duke, Kansas, Louisville and Miami. Black is ranked No. 902 nationally, No. 66 as an...
AMES, IA
nwestiowa.com

Teaching program to benefit N'West Iowa

REGIONAL—Every public school district in N’West Iowa is set to benefit from a newly launched program designed to get more teachers and paraeducators hired amid a nationwide shortage of education professionals. The 13 districts, along with the Emmetsburg School District, were awarded $6,282,470 through the Teacher and Paraeducator...
IOWA STATE
Wright County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
kmaland.com

Getting Creative to Fix Affordable Housing Issues in Rural Iowa

(KMAland) -- Higher mortgage rates and skyrocketing rents have fueled the nation's housing crisis. In states like Iowa, rural communities deal with the same market issues, but they point to existing efforts as a blueprint to increase access. In the past decade, housing growth in rural areas was roughly 3%,...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Early morning fire at Ames hotel prompts evacuation

AMES, Iowa — A fire at Hilton Garden Inn in Ames prompted guests to flee the building The Ames Fire Department arrived at the Hilton Garden Inn hotel located in the 1300 block of Dickinson Ave. at 1:48 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters received reports of smoke filling the entirety of the third-floor hallway. With the help […]
AMES, IA
ankenyfanatic.com

Class 4A substate, 1A district baseball assignments announced by IHSAA

The Class 4A substate baseball assignments have been announced by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. Both Ankeny and Ankeny Centennial might have to defeat a highly-ranked opponent in order to qualify for the state tournament. The 10th-ranked Hawks (13-8) have been placed in Substate 7 along with No. 5...
ANKENY, IA
KIMT

Anhydrous release closing roads in Mitchell County

MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa – An alert has been issued about an anhydrous release in Mitchell County. Authorities say the release will force the closure of Underwood Avenue from 330th Street to 350th Street and 340th Street from Timber Avenue to Valley Avenue until 7 am Saturday.
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA
Person
Robert Sprague
Person
Wendell Mayes
KCCI.com

Buckling pavement, sinkhole among road problems reported in Story County

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The Story County roads department has its hands full Friday night as a pair of pavement problems have been reported. The first is a section of road on 580th Avenue between Highway 30 and 250th Street. A piece of the road buckled and created what the sheriff's office calls an unintentional speed bump.
STORY COUNTY, IA
kiow.com

Clear Lake Beach Has Bacteria Toxin Levels

Officials tested the waters at McIntosh Woods Beach in Clear Lake and in Ventura. They discovered that bacteria toxin levels were far too high coming from blue-green algae. this prompted them to post a Swimming Not Recommended advisory for the beach. Daniel Kendall with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
KIMT

Freeborn County man sentenced for shooting a suspected truck thief

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of shooting at someone stealing his truck is sentenced. James Joseph Vinton, 39 of Glenville, was arrested September 26, 2021, and charged with second-degree assault and intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers the safety of another. The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office...
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
#Vietnam Veterans#Honor Flight#Vets#Air Force#Harlan Block#The Belmond Independent
algonaradio.com

Algona Woman Charged Following Late Night Activity in Burt

–A report of suspicious activity late Tuesday night in Burt led to multiple charges being filed against an Algona teen. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies received a report of some suspicious activity in Burt just before 11 PM Tuesday. While investigating the report, Deputies located a female subject, identified as 18-year-old Madison Lee Gifford.
ALGONA, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Teen Accused of Leading Authorites on High-Speed Chase in Pocahontas County

Charges are pending against a teenager accused of leading authorities on a high speed chase in Pocahontas County. According to the Pocahontas County Sheriff's Office, shortly before 2:30 on Sunday morning, June 12th, deputies observed a 2018 Toyota Camry traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 7. Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop, and the driver attempted to elude authorities by driving at speeds of over 130-miles-per-hour through the City of Fonda. The pursuit ended at the intersection of 100th Avenue and Highway 7. Charges are pending against the 17-year-old male driver.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, IA

