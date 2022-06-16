ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trueshan taken out of Gold Cup clash

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Trueshan has been declared a non-runner in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

Trainer Alan King had warned the six-year-old would bypass the fixture if the ground was quick but left the gelding in the Group One contest in case of unexpected rain.

However, no rain has fallen and with the going described as good to firm, Trueshan sidesteps the two-and-a-half-mile feature, as he did last year when the ground was also fast.

Trueshan could yet run at the meeting though, as he has been declared for Saturday’s Queen Alexandra Stakes in which he would shoulder top weight.

newschain

Royal Ascot day five – in pictures

While it is a shame the Queen did not make it to the track on any of the five days, she will surely have enjoyed the action on television as Royal Ascot 2022 drew to a close in style. Naval Crown and stablemate Creative Force fought out a finish befitting a Group One contest in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes and Ryan Moore once again demonstrated why he is widely regarded as the best jockey in the world. We look back on the highlights of the final afternoon:
WORLD
newschain

First Listed win for Ross Coakley on Glenartney

Glenartney provided jockey Ross Coakley with the first Listed success of his career with a battling victory in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Pontefract Castle Fillies’ Stakes. A field of seven runners went to post for the mile and a half feature, with Bartzella all the rage as the 11-10 favourite in her bid to claim a fourth win from five starts.
SPORTS
newschain

Lone Eagle team looking for suitable option

Martyn Meade will keep Lone Eagle’s sights lowered for the time being as he continues on the comeback trail. Having not been seen since suffering an injury in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes last summer, the four-year-old son of Galileo made his return to action at Goodwood last month, finishing an odds-on third of five to runaway Tapster Stakes winner Third Realm.
ANIMALS
newschain

French trip on the cards for Burning Victory

Willie Mullins will aim Burning Victory at the Prix du Cadran following her fine effort to be fourth in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot. The six-year-old could well take on last year’s winner Trueshan in the ParisLongchamp stayers event in October after she produced a gallant effort in her first outing on the Flat since chasing home Buzz in the Cesarewitch at Newmarket last October.
SPORTS
Person
Alan King
newschain

Super Stratum lands Queen Alexandra again

Stratum gave Willie Mullins a fourth success in the Queen Alexandra Handicap, as the nine-year-old secured successive renewals of Royal Ascot finale. The 7-4 favourite Wordsworth set the pace under Ryan Moore – who rode Stratum 12 months ago – but he did not see the marathon trip out and was a spent force with a furlong to race as both Calling The Wind and Reshoun threw down the gauntlet inside the final furlong.
SPORTS
#Gold Cup#Royal Ascot#Group One
newschain

Rory McIlroy shows frustration after stroke of bad luck at US Open

Rory McIlroy reacted furiously to a stroke of bad luck in the first round of the 122nd US Open, despite getting off to a good start at Brookline. After starting from the 10th, McIlroy had covered his first 13 holes in two under par to lie just a shot off the lead as he played the fifth, a short uphill par four.
GOLF
newschain

After two Classics, Doyle continues headline-making season

When Godolphin field a pair of runners there is an unspoken but not entirely reliable understanding that the more fancied horse wears the first silks, solid royal blue, and the second string runs in the second colours, royal blue with a white cap. It was certainly the case during the...
SPORTS
newschain

Ward in no rush to make Golden Pal plan

Wesley Ward is keen to let the dust settle on Golden Pal’s nightmare trip to Royal Ascot before considering plans for the rest of the season. The dual Breeders’ Cup winner was the narrow favourite to get the better of a highly-anticipated international clash with crack Australian sprinter Nature Strip in Tuesday’s King’s Stand Stakes, but his race was over before it began, with the usually rapid starter completely missing the break.
ANIMALS
newschain

Ground again scuppers Trueshan – Newcastle might be next stop

Alan King is considering options for Trueshan after ground conditions ruled him out of two races at Royal Ascot this week. Ante-post favourite for the Gold Cup, the lack of rain saw him withdrawn for the Group One feature on Thursday, and while the Barbury Castle handler was hoping the ground would ease ahead of a possible tilt at the Queen Alexandra Handicap, it failed to materialise in any great quantity ahead of the concluding race of the meeting on Saturday.
SPORTS
newschain

Ground key to Tashkhan plans

Ground conditions will dictate whether Tashkhan will line up in next month’s Goodwood Cup. Brian Ellison’s stable star hit the front in Thursday’s Gold Cup at Royal Ascot before fading into fifth place, beaten five lengths by Aidan O’Brien’s Kyprios. With the winner and third...
SPORTS
newschain

Moore on top, as Doyle shines in Platinum Jubilee

Ryan Moore offered an Ascot masterclass on the final day of the Royal meeting, setting the seal on yet another top jockey title. Having drawn a blank on day one, Moore found momentum in the middle part of the week and arrived on Saturday with five winners in the bag and a clutch of chances, although only unplaced Chesham Stakes favourite Alfred Munnings was skinny odds.
SPORTS
newschain

Kyprios is Gold Cup king as gallant Stradivarius goes down fighting

Kyprios held off Mojo Star and Stradivarius to claim the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore. Having gone a slow pace there were plenty in with chances turning into the straight, as the mare Princess Zoe just about hit the front a furlong out looking to go one better than 12 months ago.
WORLD
newschain

Stand-in skipper Scott Edwards spearheads Netherlands recovery in second ODI

Stand-in captain Scott Edwards spearheaded a recovery for the Netherlands after they threatened to sink without trace against England, who have been set 236 to win this one-day international series. With Pieter Seelaar’s sore back ruling him out of contention, Edwards took charge of the Dutch and elected to bat...
newschain

Rohaan roars to Wokingham repeat

Top-weight Rohaan became the fifth horse to record back-to-back Wokingham Handicap successes as Ryan Moore threaded the eye of the needle to take the six-furlong Royal Ascot cavalry charge. The David Evans-trained four-year-old has to be produced late and Moore bided his time aboard the 18-1 chance, knifing through a...
SPORTS
newschain

