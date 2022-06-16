One-Punch Man Movie Coming From Justin Lin

One of the most powerful and yet boring superheroes ever is Saitama, better known as One-Punch Man. Why is that? The hint is in the name. Whenever he fights someone, all he has to do is hit them once and they’re dead. Like, literally. And on top of that, he can...
The Spider-Man universe is in full swing and it’s time that Sony started venturing outside of the world of Peter Parker. While it’s highly likely that Miles Morales will get that nod, it would be great if Sony explored different avenues of the character that can really open up the diversity of the Spider-Man canon. That’s where Spider-Man Noir comes in. Though this is another version of Peter Parker, it travels back into time back during the Great Depression days. In this alternate universe, Peter Parker is a detective who was also bitten by a highly venomous spider that turned him into the feared crusader. Now, the downside is that this is another Peter Parker. It would be best to veer away from the character for a while once Tom Holland’s version is done; however, what’s unique is the time period and the potential this spin-off has to become so much more than a comic book series.
It feels as though it’s a little early to start wondering if a Thor 5 is going to be in the cards, and it’s even hard to think that Chris Hemsworth would stick around unless the price was right. Even Taika Waititi, the director, isn’t entirely certain if he would do such a thing, but it can be said that the almighty dollar might be enough to get him back, since it’s tough to turn down a payday, even when you’re already rich and well-known. Plus, if you happen to be into telling a story then it’s really tough to walk away since the urge to keep that story moving forward is insanely addictive, not to mention that it will haunt a person that wants to keep the story alive. But until Thor: Love and Thunder is seen to do one thing or another, it does feel as though the decision is going to hinge on how well the fourth movie does and whether or not it leaves enough in the tank for another movie. Some might even want to see a sixth movie to complete another trilogy, but the way things appear to be going it does sound as though Hemsworth might think about leaving soon.
Just in case anyone has been confused by the difference between free-running and parkour, the expert in this video does go over it as she gets into which movies are accurate in their portrayal of the high-intensity sport. After watching enough instructional and professional videos on parkour it’s very easy to see that this sport isn’t for the faint of heart, and it’s not for those that are afraid of getting hurt when they land. It’s not tough to see why a person would be hesitant to get up and perform in this manner since parkour participants do tend to take on several high-risk challenges that might make a lot of people faint just from the thought of bounding from one surface to another. There’s no doubt that one needs to have a strong core and a lot of strength in their arms and legs when it comes to performing parkour, but what’s really interesting is hearing how each video goes on about how the process really works. The movies and TV shows that have depicted parkour aren’t exactly the best at showing every little nuance of this sport, but they do try.
So, Wonder Twins has been canceled. Warner Brothers announced earlier this year that they would adapt the popular comics into a live-action film, but it’s been reported that the studio has stopped production and scrapped the idea altogether. Originally, Black Adam writer Adam Sztykiel was tapped to write and direct the upcoming feature with KJ Apa and Isabel May cast as the titular heroes. The Wonder Twins made their comic book debut in the Extreme Justice #9 issue by Ivan Velez Jr and Al Rio in 1995. The only live-action form that these twins have been showcased in was the CW series Smallville. The extraterrestrial twin brother and sister can only activate their superpowers by touching hands and saying, “Wonder Twin powers, activate!” Jayna can transform into any animal and Zan can become water in any state. There’s no word on whether there’s a future with a Wonder Twins live-action film, but was one even needed in the first place?
Well, we don’t exactly need the same type of Street Fighter movie that was released back in 1994, but another version could be a nice return to the idea that this movie could work, provided that the characters are allowed to act naturally and not bust a move and strike a pose as they did at the end of this movie. To be fair, the 1994 version was all kinds of ridiculous, not to mention that they plugged Jean Claude Van Damme into the role of Guile, the most American character of the bunch. For the rest of them, they didn’t do too badly when it came to casting unless one really wants to dig into the movie and make it known that yes, it did way short of what people were hoping for. Somehow Raul Julia as M. Bison came off as a better role than it should have, but that could have been because he added in enough comedy to create a character that wasn’t really menacing but was definitely maniacal. Neal McDonough took the role of M. Bison in the 2009 version of Street Fighter, which starred Kristin Kreuk as Chin-Li., but even that didn’t feel right.
There isn’t exactly a huge demand for the Ghostbusters at this time since Afterlife was a fun and worthwhile movie but it wasn’t the epic that a lot of people might have been hoping to see. But there could be an advantage in not treating this franchise like a humongous deal, and it has a lot to do with the fact that the Ghostbusters have been a mainstay in pop culture for a long time now. Their claim to fame has been their ability to provide a service that no one else has thought of, and it’s been their purpose for so long that trying to see anyone else doing it almost feels like, well, a cheap copy. Yes, Ghostbusters 2016, I’m looking at you. But the animated version of the Ghostbusters was also a great addition to the story since it took things further and created a demand that was able to push merchandise like crazy and keep the group firmly in mind for so many years. It even made great use of the first ghost the guys ever caught, as Slimer became the mascot for the Ghostbusters.
Freaks and Geeks introduced the world to some of the most popular names in film and television such as Paul Feig, Seth Rogen, James Franco, Jason Segel, and Linda Cardellini. The show followed a bunch of teenagers in the 1980s who could be deemed misfits to ordinary students. Freaks and Geeks was quickly canceled in the first season as it was a very low-rated show on NBC; however, it lives on as a classic gem that managed to be nominated for several Primetime Emmys: Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series. The short-lived series managed to win the latter. It’s been well over 20 years since the pilot of Freaks and Geeks, does the first episode hold up to the modern times of today’s culture?
An upcoming crime drama TV series based on a popular Danish TV show is set to premiere on Channel 4 this weekend. Titled Suspect, the show is written by Matt Baker and directed by Dries Vos, based on the Danish show Forhøret by Christoffer Boe. Here is a description of the plot of the series, according to IMDb: “Veteran detective Danny Frater is called to a hospital mortuary to identify a corpse only to find it is his estranged daughter. Traumatized by the news she took her own life, Frater sets out to discover the truth about her death.” The show promises an ensemble of brilliant performers, many of whom have appeared in blockbusters in the past. If you want to learn more about the actors appearing in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming TV series Suspect.
Who could forget the “masterpiece” known as The Happening? Back during a time when M. Night Shyamalan was stuck in a creative rut, the horror thriller showed tons of promise in the beginning. To recall, the film followed a science teacher and his wife in the midst of a massive phenomenon that resulted in unexplained deaths around the world. Tons of people committed mass suicide all over the world. There’s something unique about this apocalyptic threat as it instantly brings tension to the story. The problem is that Shyamalan made a huge left turn and turned nature into the enemy. First, making nature the antagonist was a huge mistake. Sure, nature is stopping the protagonist from reaching their goals, but exactly how are Elliot and his family supposed to fight things like the wind? Or plants? At the very least, The Happening should’ve dropped in the middle of the apologetic state.
Robert Patrick has had to play several characters in his time, and some of them have been absolutely terrible, but in Marvel’s Wastelanders it’s expected that fans will eat up the material he’s going to be delivering as old man Logan. Just for clarification, some fans might need to be reminded that this is a podcast and we’ll get to hear Patrick’s voice, but he won’t be donning a suit or even made to look like Logan. Instead, we’ll get to hear his voice as he lends it to the role of Logan, who as a lot of people can attest is probably one of the grumpiest-sounding individuals in the Marvel Universe. There are likely quite a few individuals that people can think of who could take on this role, and from everything he’s done to date, Robert Patrick is still kind of an odd pick. He’s not the worst choice in the world, but he’s someone that doesn’t exactly exemplify the kind of character that Logan has been for so long, at least not from a physical standpoint. But thinking that he could lend his voice to the Canadian mutant and give him a grumbling edge might be something that fans could get behind.
Anthony Welsh grew up going to a local cinema with his father, and it was there that he first fell in love with the idea of performing. Eventually, Anthony decided that acting was what he wanted to do with his life, and he put lots of time and effort into honing his skills. Since making his on-screen debut in 2009, he has continued to work his way towards bigger and better opportunities. The last few years have been especially lucrative for him, and the future is looking even brighter. He currently has a handful of projects in the works that are sure to further cement his legacy. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Anthony Welsh.
We’re not done with the world of Hunger Games just yet. Lionsgate has confirmed that they will dive back into the trilogy, but this time with a novel prequel from Suzanne Collins (the original Hunger Games writer) called The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which will be released on November 17, 2023. The upcoming feature will focus on Coriolanus Snow, the president of Panem during the trilogy, as a young man. The premise mainly narrows on Snow’s time with a mysterious and rebellious girl from District 12 named Lucy Gary Baird, who he mentors through the 10th Hunger Games. Despite the fact that a novel has already been written for the prequel, was there ever a need to revisit the Hunger Games world?
Claudie Blakley was born and raised in the United Kingdom, but she has become known to people all over the world thanks to her work as an actress. She has been in the entertainment industry for over 25 years, and she has worked very consistently during that time. Some of her most well-known credits include Lark Rise to Candleford and Manhunt. No matter what kind of project she’s working on, Claudie is known for putting on great performances. Although she hasn’t made any TV or film appearances in 2022, I think it’s safe to say that we’ll continue to see a lot more of Claudie. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Claudie Blakley.
Travina Springer has been working hard on a new project. She’s portraying a woman by the name of Tyesha Hillman in a little project called “Ms. Marvel,” which is the new Marvel Universe series on Disney+. It is the role of a lifetime, and the world needs to know this young and talented actress a little better.
24 has etched itself in the books of television history. Arguably the first series to bring high-concept action onto the small screen, the popular show was created by Joel Surnow and Robert Cochran. The show ran for eight seasons and had one spin-off featuring a different set of cast members. Though 24 diminished in its later seasons, the action, spy drama was always an exciting hour that first started on November 6, 2001. The first eight seasons are about Jack Bauer who works in Los Angeles for the Counter-Terrorist Unit; He’s an agent that goes against the grain to make sure that justice is served. With the world in a different place in 2022, does the first episode of 24 hold up in today’s society?
Speak the name ‘Vecna’ to a dedicated D&D player and you’ll likely get a reaction, but now if you say it to a fan of Stranger Things you’ll be likely to get the same since the dreaded lich’s name has been taken on by the horrifying figure that appears to run the Upside Down, or is at least dominant within the confines of the alternate universe. This figure is actually far more forceful than any of the others since he can reach across the dimensions and kill people, unlike the Demogorgon or the Mind Flayer, who have to be there in physical form to do much of anything. In other words, the barrier doesn’t have to be open for Vecna to cause damage and confusion in Hawkins. But it’s fair to wonder if he’s been guiding the creatures of the Upside Down, and it’s even enough to wonder if he created them during his time there. This line of inquiry is made possible since having seen Eleven’s past, one can easily surmise that she wasn’t responsible for the massacre that was seen in the initial episode of season 4.
People were already in love with Agent Peggy Carter from the first time they saw her on Captain America: The First Avenger. But when she showed up in the What If? series on Disney+ people felt that emotion strengthen in a big way for many reasons. When it was seen that Peggy Carter took the serum instead of Steve Rogers, people went nuts since the truth is that Peggy is a strong woman, but she’s not the type to become what some folks might call a Mary Sue, meaning a fictional character that is without flaws. Some might wish to call her this, but she’s been portrayed as someone that’s tough, intelligent, but not invincible or capable of taking on anyone by herself, regardless of their power levels. This was made rather clear in the Doctor Strange sequel since against someone like Wanda, Peggy would be able to go hand to hand fairly easily if Wanda wasn’t able to warp reality. The result of Captain Carter and the rest of the Illuminati, apart from Baron Mordo, going up against the Scarlet Witch was that they fell, one by one, and Captain Carter was dealt a rather brutal death.
Being honest about this movie is easy since it didn’t sound like an idea that needed to happen. But there are times when being proven wrong is actually kind of nice since it means that any expectations for a feature have been exceeded without fail. The first movie, Sing, was fun since it introduced an idea that wasn’t exactly a new type of story, but it did create something worth watching since it was an underdog story thanks to Buster Moon, who is once again voiced by Matthew McConaughey. The core group did return and was added to by a few key voices that were great enough to step in and make the sequel even better since it had a bigger feel to it and a hint of both redemption and a feeling of vindication that was sorely needed. No matter what anyone says about this movie since sequels are known for being a step down more often than not, it was a feel-good experience that was easily able to make a person tear up if they were willing to let the feeling sink in.
Sometimes when pitting combatants against one another, and especially when taking individuals that are vastly different from each other in terms of physical appearance makeup. The Eternals are immortal beings that have been cloned who knows how many times while having their memory erased each time to avoid the pitfalls of having to endure the press of millennia, but they are also powerful individuals that have busted loose from their service to the Celestials. In the movie, it’s shown that their most powerful effect could kill a Celestial, but on their own, they’re quite powerful. The other combatants, the Transformers, might appear to be far more powerful since they’re bigger, they appear to be stronger, and they’re likely more versatile since they can lose limbs and other parts and be cobbled back together. But like all living beings, Transformers can be killed. What might happen if the Eternals, who fight Deviants, powerful creatures that are the anthesis of the Eternals’ existence, were to come up against the Transformers in a deathmatch? It’s not that likely since the Autobots might want to talk and come to an agreement, but one can imagine that the Decepticons wouldn’t be as welcoming.
Comments / 0