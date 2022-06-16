One-Punch Man Movie Coming From Justin Lin

It feels as though it’s a little early to start wondering if a Thor 5 is going to be in the cards, and it’s even hard to think that Chris Hemsworth would stick around unless the price was right. Even Taika Waititi, the director, isn’t entirely certain if he would do such a thing, but it can be said that the almighty dollar might be enough to get him back, since it’s tough to turn down a payday, even when you’re already rich and well-known. Plus, if you happen to be into telling a story then it’s really tough to walk away since the urge to keep that story moving forward is insanely addictive, not to mention that it will haunt a person that wants to keep the story alive. But until Thor: Love and Thunder is seen to do one thing or another, it does feel as though the decision is going to hinge on how well the fourth movie does and whether or not it leaves enough in the tank for another movie. Some might even want to see a sixth movie to complete another trilogy, but the way things appear to be going it does sound as though Hemsworth might think about leaving soon.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO