Pittsfield, MA

Pittsfield Adult Learning Center Celebrates Graduates

By Sabrina Damms
iBerkshires.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSFIELD, Mass. — The 48 graduates of the William Stickney Pittsfield Adult Learning Center walked proudly in their black caps into the Taconic High School auditorium to receive their diplomas. It was the first time in three years the ceremony had been held in person and the graduates...

www.iberkshires.com

