ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

APSCUF PRESIDENT RAISES CONCERNS WITH FUNDING FORMULA

wccsradio.com
 3 days ago

The president of the faculty union at the State System of Higher Education yesterday warned the Board of Governors against treating professors and coaches as “cogs in a machine or just numbers”. Dr. Ken Mash...

www.wccsradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
homenewspa.com

Northampton School Board discusses Special Education Plan, mask mandates, and upcoming community meeting

On Monday, June 13, the Northampton School Board met to discuss the Special Education Plan, the NASD revised Health and Safety Plan for the 2022-2023 school year, the upcoming community meeting for the Route 329/Seemsville Road elementary school, and took a recess to deescalate a situation in place of having a resident escorted from the premises.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

How Northampton County is spending another $7.6M in pandemic relief money

Northampton County Council on Thursday approved four more uses of federal coronavirus pandemic relief cash through the American Rescue Plan Act. Council approved county Executive Lamont McClure’s requests for the funding totaling $7,607,000. The county’s total ARPA allocation is $61,187,165, of which it’s received about half, Deputy Director of Administration Becky Bartlett said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Two Doctors and Their Medical Practice to Pay More than $181,000 to Resolve False Claims Act Liability

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Adam Teichman, DPM, Thomas Rocchio, DPM, R T Equity Holdings LLC (“R T Equity”), and PA Foot & Ankle Associates LLC (collectively, “PA Foot”) have agreed to pay $181,758 to resolve liability under the False Claims Act for the alleged improper billing of “Sanexas” devices.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Times News

Carbon court administrator leaving

Carbon County’s district court administrator has left to take a similar position in a neighboring county. On Thursday, Greg Armstrong thanked the commissioners for the chance to work with the county courts over the past five years. Armstrong has served in this position since October 2016 and is leaving...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
East Stroudsburg, PA
Education
City
East Stroudsburg, PA
City
Stroudsburg, PA
WOLF

Scranton Democrats campaign for Fetterman

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — Scranton Democratic leaders held a press conference this afternoon to show their support for Democratic Candidate, Lieutenant Governor Jon Fetterman and to address their concerns about Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz. “What if Mehmet Oz was a senator from Pennsylvania? Would he put maps...
SCRANTON, PA
newsfromthestates.com

Cohen wins Lehigh County judicial election by 5 votes

ALLENTOWN — When 257 disputed ballots were counted this morning, Zachary Cohen gained barely enough votes to surpass David Ritter to win a seat as a Lehigh County judge. Cohen won by five votes, according to the initial certification by the county Election Board. Before today, Ritter held a 71-vote lead, according to unofficial returns.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Dr. Oz campaigns in Lackawanna County

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The republican nominee for Pennsylvania Senate Dr. Mehmet Oz made a campaign stop Thursday in Lackawanna county. At the same time, nearby people with opposing views rallied against him. Oz came to Northeastern Pennsylvania as part of his ‘Victory in November’ tour in cities across the state.But supporters of Pennsylvania’s […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Future#College#Apscuf#The Faculty Union#The Board Of Governors#Apsuc
WBRE

Area residents, local expert react to rising inflation

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Federal Reserve announced an increase in its key interest rate to help fight inflation. “Gas is high. My electric is through the roof,” said David Lasco of Nanticoke. Lasco spent his morning watching the numbers go up feeling the pain at the pump. “You’re unsure of what is going […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
MyChesCo

AG Shapiro Files Suit Against HVAC Company, 2 Employees for Dishonest Sales Practices

Alleges Curtis Total Service Mislead Consumers, Misrepresented Financing Terms. HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that his office has filed a lawsuit against home improvement company Curtis Total Service, Inc., company manager Richard Price, and HVAC field supervisor Matthew Price for misleading sales practices. The suit alleges that Curtis Total Service, located in Lehigh County, took advantage of unsuspecting consumers, many of whom were elderly and lived alone, and used deceptive tactics to trick consumers into paying for unnecessary home improvements, including costly purchases of HVAC systems.
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WBRE

Historic church plans to become museum

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A historic, former church in the Poconos is moving forward with plans to become a museum. The ‘Little Bethel Church’ has been located off North 3rd Street in Stroudsburg since 1868. The historical Association says, for a while, it was the only church that people of color in the community […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Investors buy campgrounds in Lehighton for $3.8 million, plan improvements

Lehighton, Pennsylvania – A group of investors, including Deepak Bhatnagar of Flemington, New Jersey, and Kuldeep Kumar of New York, purchased the 48-acre RelaxNation at 1500 Rock Road, Lehighton, for $3.8 million in early June. The investors plan on making many improvements and updates to the year-round vacation and leisure destination that offers both traditional campgrounds and experiential glamping facilities.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times Leader

Geisinger breaks ground for new cancer center

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Geisinger broke ground on a state-of-the art cancer center on Tuesday, expanding services in Lackawanna County. The center will offer more appointments in the community while keeping world-class cancer care closer to home. The need for cancer care continues to grow...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Kunkletown, PA

The village of Kunkletown is in Eldred Township in Monroe County, Pennsylvania. Named after businessman and hotel owner Joseph Kunkle, Kunkletown is the largest village in the township. The village began with simple establishments and infrastructures like dwellings, a tavern, and a schoolhouse. After a few years, the village blossomed...
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

From new apartments breaking ground to restaurants serving their last meals, here's a look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. Coal Winery and Kitchen, which served up contemporary West African Fusion and Ghanaian cuisine with house-made wines in downtown Bethlehem, has closed as its owner searches for a new location for the business, according to its Facebook page.
HEALTH
WBRE

Lane restriction on State Route 315

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A lane restriction will be in place on State Route 315 (SR 315) in Luzerne County, PennDot says. According to PennDOT, there will be a lane restriction on SR 315 in Luzerne County from 84 Lumber, in Pittston, to Old Boston Road, in Jenkins Township, for paving. Officials say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton Mayor: Some members of police on leave

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Mayor of Scranton acknowledged Wednesday that some members of the Scranton Police Department are off the job. "Some Scranton Police Department employees recently went on administrative leave. These are personnel matters and are confidential. The City, therefore, has no additional information to provide at this time."
SCRANTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy