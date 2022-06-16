APSCUF PRESIDENT RAISES CONCERNS WITH FUNDING FORMULA

Alleges Curtis Total Service Mislead Consumers, Misrepresented Financing Terms. HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that his office has filed a lawsuit against home improvement company Curtis Total Service, Inc., company manager Richard Price, and HVAC field supervisor Matthew Price for misleading sales practices. The suit alleges that Curtis Total Service, located in Lehigh County, took advantage of unsuspecting consumers, many of whom were elderly and lived alone, and used deceptive tactics to trick consumers into paying for unnecessary home improvements, including costly purchases of HVAC systems.
